Red-white flags, packed roads: Millions throng Iran streets for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral | Videos

The ceremonies were seen as an opportunity for the country to project resilience evenas political attention remained fixed on who would succeed Khamenei, news agency AFP reported.

The funeral came at a “sensitive moment” for Iran, which has recently gone through five weeks of war with the United States and Israel.

While official turnout figures are yet to be released. However, images and videos showed dense crowds stretching across major boulevards in the Iranian capital.

Vast crowds gathered for the funeral procession of Iran's slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday. Reportedly, millions were present, with the gathering appearing comparable to the farewell of his predecessor nearly four decades ago.

After lying in state for two days at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla religious complex, Khamenei’s body was carried through the capital on Monday, accompanied by large crowds. The coffin, covered with flower petals, moved slowly through the streets as mourners lined the procession route.

His son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared in public since taking power, continues to remain at the centre of speculation.

The journey covered around 20 kilometres (12 miles), with thousands gathering along the way to pay their respects.

Memories of 1989 funeral Authorities were conscious of the scale of the gathering, recalling the chaotic scenes during the 1989 funeral of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Khamenei’s predecessor. That event reportedly drew around 10 million people according to state news agency IRNA and resulted in crowd surges that killed more than 10 people and injured over 10,000.

Also read | Where is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran's Supreme Leader still missing ahead of father's burial

Massive concrete barriers were placed at the Grand Mosalla complex to prevent stampedes and maintain order.

Public emotions, slogans and political messaging In parts of Tehran, mourners were seen carrying Iranian flags as well as flags associated with the Tehran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah. Red flags symbolising revenge were also visible across the crowd.

Also read | Iran begins massive funeral procession for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran

At Imam Hussein Square in eastern Tehran, some participants reportedly hung an effigy of US President Donald Trump, according to state media.

Former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was also seen attending the procession, as per local reports.

Amid the heat, trucks sprayed water over mourners while organisers distributed Iranian flags and images of Ali and Mojtaba.

Security presence and key figures at the ceremony Senior figures from Iran’s security establishment were also seen during the events. The new commander of the Revolutionary Guards, Ahmad Vahidi, appeared at the funeral, as did Esmail Qaani, head of the Quds Force, both making rare public appearances after the conflict period.

The farewell events are not limited to Tehran. Similar ceremonies are scheduled in Qom on Tuesday, followed by gatherings in Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday. The final burial is expected to take place in Mashhad in northeastern Iran on Thursday.

(With inputs from AFP)