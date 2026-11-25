Shraddha Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Eetha, and her promotional wardrobe has been nothing short of stunning, offering plenty of ethnic fashion inspiration. From elegant suits to traditional sarees, the actor has been embracing Indian wear with grace.

However, she recently took a break from her glamorous promotional looks and opted for a more understated airport ensemble. Spotted in a soft blue suit with minimal makeup, Shraddha made a case for simple, fuss-free fashion. Let's decode her look and take some style notes. (Also read: Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha promotional wardrobe is a treasure trove of ethnic fashion inspiration and her latest orange saree is proof )

Shraddha Kapoor keeps it simple in blue ethnic suit For her airport outing, Shraddha chose a powder-blue kurta featuring delicate pink floral motifs scattered across the fabric. The kurta came with a flattering square neckline, three-quarter sleeves and a neat row of fabric-covered buttons running down the front, adding a subtle traditional touch to the silhouette. She paired it with matching bottoms, keeping the overall look coordinated and fuss-free.

Adding an elegant finishing touch to her outfit was a lightweight dupatta in a soft greyish-white shade, featuring intricate detailing and a beautiful patterned border. Draped casually over one shoulder, it complemented the pastel blue ensemble without taking away from its simplicity.