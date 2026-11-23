Wedding makeup trends 2026 (Magnific) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Wedding season has begun and yes, we can't keep calm. And when it is about wedding makeup, it does not always have to mean dramatic eyes, heavy contouring and bold lipstick. A growing beauty direction for modern brides is soft glam, a look that enhances natural features while adding just the right amount of definition and luminosity. Think fresh-looking skin, softly blended eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and lips that complement the bridal outfit.

Whether you are preparing for your engagement, mehendi, sangeet or wedding ceremony, this makeup aesthetic offers plenty of room to experiment. It can be adapted for traditional red bridal outfits, pastel lehengas and contemporary reception gowns. The trick is to choose products that work well together and create a balanced finish.

If you are putting together your bridal beauty shopping list, here are seven makeup essentials worth considering.Wedding makeup does not always have to mean dramatic eyes, heavy contouring and bold lipstick. A growing beauty direction for modern brides is soft glam, a look that enhances natural features while adding just the right amount of definition and luminosity. Think fresh-looking skin, softly blended eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and lips that complement the bridal outfit.

Whether you are preparing for your engagement, mehendi, sangeet or wedding ceremony, this makeup aesthetic offers plenty of room to experiment. It can be adapted for traditional red bridal outfits, pastel lehengas and contemporary reception gowns. The trick is to choose products that work well together and create a balanced finish.

If you are putting together your bridal beauty shopping list, here are seven makeup essentials worth considering.