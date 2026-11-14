6 Night creams for softer, smoother skin: Wake up to hydrated and nourished skin

Here are six options to explore

The key is to choose a formula according to your skin type rather than simply picking the most expensive product or one with the biggest claims. Ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, niacinamide and peptides can be useful additions to a moisturising routine.

A good night cream can be a useful addition to your evening skincare routine, especially if your skin feels dry, rough or dehydrated. Unlike some daytime moisturisers, night creams often have richer textures and may contain ingredients that support skin hydration, barrier function and a smoother-looking texture.

Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care. She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs. Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks. Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust. Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.

If you prefer lightweight skincare, this night gel is worth considering. Its gel-based texture makes it an option for people who dislike heavy creams. It is particularly suited to those looking for a moisturising night product for oily or combination skin.

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This is an option for those who want to go beyond basic moisturisation and address the appearance of fine lines and uneven skin texture. It contains 0.1% retinol, making it important to introduce gradually rather than applying it every night from the beginning.

If you find traditional night creams too heavy, this gel-cream is another option to explore. It is marketed for skin hydration and wrinkle reduction, making it suitable for shoppers interested in combining overnight moisturisation with an anti-ageing-focused routine.

This retinol-based night cream is worth considering if your skincare goals include improving the appearance of fine lines and uneven texture. Its 0.1% retinol concentration makes it a product to introduce carefully, especially if you are new to active skincare ingredients.

This formula combines retinol with beta-glucan, an ingredient commonly used in skincare for its moisturising and soothing properties. It is an option for people looking to incorporate retinol into their nighttime routine while also paying attention to skin comfort.

Best for: Anti-ageing

If you prefer a conventional night cream over a dedicated retinol product, this is another option to consider. It is positioned as a multi-benefit skincare product for people looking to address several visible skin concerns as part of their regular nighttime routine.

Why should you use a night cream? Your skin is exposed to sunlight, dust, pollution, makeup and changing environmental conditions throughout the day. A night cream helps replenish moisture and keeps the skin comfortable while you sleep.

Here are some reasons to consider adding one to your routine:

- Helps retain moisture: Ingredients such as glycerin, hyaluronic acid and ceramides help keep the skin hydrated and reduce moisture loss.

- Supports the skin barrier: A moisturising formula can help maintain the skin's protective barrier and reduce dryness.

- Improves skin softness: Regular moisturisation can make rough, dry skin feel smoother and more supple.

- Addresses specific skin concerns: Depending on the formulation, ingredients such as retinol, niacinamide and peptides can help target concerns such as uneven texture and fine lines.

- Complements your skincare routine: Applying a moisturiser at night helps seal in hydration after cleansing and serum application.

How to choose the right night cream for your skin type Not every night cream will suit every skin type. Consider these factors before making a purchase.

Dry skin: Look for richer moisturising formulas containing ceramides, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, shea butter or squalane. These ingredients help replenish moisture and keep skin feeling soft.

Oily skin: Choose lightweight gel-based or non-comedogenic moisturisers that hydrate without leaving a heavy or greasy finish.

Combination skin: Look for balanced formulas that provide hydration without feeling too rich on oilier areas of the face.

Sensitive skin: Choose gentle, fragrance-free formulas with ingredients such as ceramides, glycerin and oat extracts. Avoid introducing multiple active ingredients at once.

Mature skin: Consider products containing peptides, niacinamide or retinol, depending on your skin's tolerance and concerns.

How to apply night cream correctly Getting the most out of your night cream is also about how you use it. Follow these simple steps:

1. Remove makeup and cleanse your face to get rid of dirt, sweat and excess oil.

2. Apply your toner or serum, if it is part of your routine.

3. Take a small amount of night cream and gently spread it across your face and neck.

4. Massage gently without pulling or rubbing the skin.

5. Allow the product to absorb before going to bed.

For a retinol-based product, follow its specific usage instructions and begin with a lower frequency. Wear broad-spectrum sunscreen during the day.

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