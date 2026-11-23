Sharvari's look is radiating a regal, old- world Indian couture aesthetic. Unlike contemporary suits that rely on heavy sequins, this ensemble gets its richness from intricate gold embroidery, sheer fabric, traditional motifs, and beautiful colour contrast. The most important new detail is that the outfit features gold metallic embroidery and dabka work. The combination of midnight blue, antique gold and subtle jewel-toned embellishments makes it particularly striking.

Sharvari is leaving no stone unturned while promoting her latest film, Sooraj Barjatya's ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana. Embracing ethnic ensembles reminiscent of a Rajshri heroine, the actor has been serving one stunning look after another. For one of the promotional events, she was spotted in a cobalt blue Anarkali set featuring intricate metallic gold embroidery and dabka work. Designed by JJ Valaya, the ensemble made Sharvari look nothing short of an Indian princess. Let's decode her look.

The outfit delights with deep cobalt and midnight-blue fabric, intricate gold metallic embroidery, ornamental floral and botanical motifs, elaborately embellished sleeves and cuffs, and a sheer dupatta with a heavily decorated border.

Jewellery and makeup Taken from Maya Sanghavi Jewels, Sharvari opted for traditional gold earrings and an elaborate ring to complement her look. The earrings feature an elaborate kundan-inspired upper section and a traditional jhumka drop at the bottom.

Her hair is kept sleek with a centre-parted hairstyle, while her makeup is all about a soft, natural looking base. The warm, neutral-toned eye makeup, defined brows, subtle eyeliner, soft peachy-nude blush, and nude pink lips add to the glamour.

How to recreate this look? If you are a bride-to-be and don’t want the usual red, pink, and pastels for your wedding functions, then this cobalt blue can be a game changer. You can pick this Anarkali suit for your pre-wedding photographs and wedding functions like sangeet or mehendi. However, if you are planning to style such an elaborate ensemble, make sure to keep the jewellery and makeup minimal to let the outfit shine.