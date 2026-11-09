Diwali Special Exclusive | My mom had sent faral to the sets of Main Vaapas Aaunga, says Sharvari

Family, friends, good vibes, games and a whole lot of good homemade food -- this sums up Sharvari's perfect Diwali vibe check. The 29-year-old actor, who has lived in Mumbai all her life, says that this festive period is all about family gatherings and dressing up. "What comes to my mind when I think of Diwali is family together, laughing, celebrating a festival, people dressed up. It's just a room full of people, and everything is in abundance, with just food, love, warmth and laughter," she says. Sharvari

Recalling her celebrations during her childhood, she says nothing much has changed even now. She still finds happiness in the fact that everyone takes a break from their busy schedules to come together and that, she says, is her favourite part of the festival. "Even back then or even today, I feel like Diwali is a time when the extended families also come together. It is a time when the city is lit up, and so are everybody's moods and energies. I love that because everyone takes off a few days from their work and spends time with their family. That will always stay my favourite part of Diwali," she adds.

Sharvari, who hails from Maharashtra, shares that there's one tradition that her family follows, and that it will never be forgotten. "For me, as a Maharashtrian, we have something called as a Faral. And I think coming together and having this breakfast is my favourite part about Diwali," she says, adding, "I remember that even when I was shooting for Main Vaapas Aunga in Punjab, my mom had actually sent ghar ka Faral there. I remember that I had put it up in the [vanity] van and everybody had eaten it together. Even if I'm away, I feel like this is the best thing because she always sends it to me. And I really love it when it's made at home." Besides faral, Sharvari confesses that without karanje and shankarpali the festivities are incomplete. "I really love the karanje that they make because every year we make a karanje and shankarpali at home, which is a must-have."

Sharvari has always been a director's actor, and at home, too, she claims she is just a follower. Ask her who is the planner and who is the follower of celebrations at home, and she says, "My mom is the one who cooks all the food and plans everything and puts things together. And my sister, Kasturi Wagh, is the one who will always push everyone to dress up and wear good clothes. I think I come in the followers [list]."

On the work front, Sharvari is gearing up for the release of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, and she says, this has been the most progressive film of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatiya, who is known for family entertainers like Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and Hum Saath Saath Hai. "Yeh Prem Moliya is Sooraj sir's most progressive film. And I believe that there's a lot to take away from the story. It has a really nice message. The best part about the film is that while there is the same softness and the same tenderness of a character, there is a way of thinking, and there is an individual approach. The character is a person of her own and has her own thoughts and opinions. That is the most beautiful contradiction that Sooraj sir has brought. Because as women, I feel all of us have both these sides, and we get put into a box which is either fierce or soft. But that's very untrue."

Ask her what is that one thing she wants to let go of and one thing she wants to invite this Diwali, and she says, "What I want to invite is a lot of love, positivity, gratitude and clarity. One thing that I want to let go of is probably any kind of doubt or negative thoughts."