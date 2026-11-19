Gupta said it was the “collective responsibility” of the residents to keep Delhi clean, while asserting that festivities must always be followed by cleanliness.

The drive came days after Chhath Puja celebrations in the Capital, and was aimed at promoting “environmental protection, cleanliness and public participation”, the chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement.

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta led a post-Chhath cleanliness drive at the Munak Canal in Shalimar Bagh on Thursday, with Bollywood celebrities, including Jackie Shroff, Esha Gupta, and Stebin Ben, joining the campaign.

“When we celebrate festivals rooted in our faith and observe our cultural traditions with grandeur, it becomes our duty to ensure that, once these events conclude, we clean up the city and the venues where they were held,” Gupta told reporters, according to news agency ANI. The ghat at Munak Canal was among 1,400 such places where Chhath devotees offered arghya to the Sun God and performed rituals on November 15 and November 16.

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Visuals of the cleanliness drive showed Gupta and the other celebrities, as well as volunteers from the public, cleaning the steps of the ghat. The Delhi chief minister was also seen removing her shoes and getting into the water to pull out pieces of scrap and other discarded materials in a video posted by ANI. The CMO said that the prominent personalities who had joined the drive gave the campaign a “special recognition and played an important role in taking the message of environmental protection to a wider audience.”

‘Chhath was about devotion, today is about fulfilling our responsibility’ In a statement by the CMO, Gupta highlighted the “public awareness and collective responsibility towards cleanliness.” She said that the Chhath ghat developed along the Munak Canal, which stretched for 11 kilometres, had drawn a large number of devotees.

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“That day was about devotion, while today is about fulfilling our responsibility and pledging to keep our surroundings clean,” the CMO said. It added that the cleanliness drive had conveyed a message “that the success of any religious or cultural celebration is not limited to the festivities themselves”. The statement said that keeping public spaces and natural resources clean afterwards is “equally important.”