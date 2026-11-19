The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has sought an early hearing of a petition pending before the Supreme Court since 2020, which seeks uniform agreements between builders and homebuyers, as well as real estate agents and buyers, to protect consumers from one-sided terms. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has sought an early hearing of a 2020 Supreme Court petition seeking a uniform builder-buyer agreement, calling it an issue of 'significant public importance for homebuyers and other real estate stakeholders.' (Photo for representational purposes only) (Gemini-generated image)

“The matter has been pending consideration before the Supreme Court since 2020 and concerns issues of significant public importance, particularly for homebuyers and other stakeholders in the real estate sector,” the ministry said in an application filed on November 17, 2026.

It added that variations in the Agreement for Sale rules notified by different states and Union Territories underscore the need for timely consideration of the matter to ensure greater uniformity and consistency in the regulatory framework.

Centre's push for uniform builder-buyer agreements comes amid renewed calls for stronger RERA safeguards The Centre's move comes amid renewed calls from homebuyers' associations for stronger consumer protection under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA).

On October 26, the Forum for People's Collective Efforts (FPCE) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flagging what it described as shortcomings in the implementation of RERA. The association said that the diversion of funds, prolonged project delays, one-sided agreements, and the non-enforcement of regulatory orders continued to affect homebuyers across the country.

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FPCE called for the law to be re-enacted or renamed the Real Estate Homebuyer Protection Act and recommended that the Agreement for Sale (AFS) be given statutory backing by including it in a schedule to the Act. The association also sought provisions to verify developers' track record before granting project approvals.

A week after the letter was sent, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan responded on November 2, saying the suggestions would be “looked into”. In his reply, he thanked the association for its “thoughtful, well-analysed and wide-ranging suggestions”.

Subsequently, an FPCE delegation met Cabinet Secretariat officials on November 12 to discuss the proposed reforms. According to the association's statement issued on November 15, the delegation comprised its president Abhay Upadhyay and members Ratul Mazumder and Jai Pal Raheja.

One of FPCE's key recommendations was to move consumer protection in the real estate sector from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to the Department of Consumer Affairs.

The association also proposed establishing a National Appellate Tribunal for Real Estate (NATRE) in Delhi, modelled on the National Company Law Tribunal and the National Green Tribunal, to replace state-level real estate appellate tribunals.

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Other recommendations included making Agreements for Sale legally binding under RERA, introducing a statutory exit mechanism for homebuyers and providing automatic compensation in cases of project delays or deficiencies, without requiring individual allottees to file complaints or undergo lengthy legal proceedings.