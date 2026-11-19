Centre seeks early Supreme Court hearing on uniform builder-buyer agreements to protect homebuyers
MoHUA said the petition seeking uniform builder-buyer agreements has been pending before the Supreme Court since 2020
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has sought an early hearing of a petition pending before the Supreme Court since 2020, which seeks uniform agreements between builders and homebuyers, as well as real estate agents and buyers, to protect consumers from one-sided terms.
“The matter has been pending consideration before the Supreme Court since 2020 and concerns issues of significant public importance, particularly for homebuyers and other stakeholders in the real estate sector,” the ministry said in an application filed on November 17, 2026.
It added that variations in the Agreement for Sale rules notified by different states and Union Territories underscore the need for timely consideration of the matter to ensure greater uniformity and consistency in the regulatory framework.
Centre's push for uniform builder-buyer agreements comes amid renewed calls for stronger RERA safeguards
The Centre's move comes amid renewed calls from homebuyers' associations for stronger consumer protection under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA).
On October 26, the Forum for People's Collective Efforts (FPCE) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, flagging what it described as shortcomings in the implementation of RERA. The association said that the diversion of funds, prolonged project delays, one-sided agreements, and the non-enforcement of regulatory orders continued to affect homebuyers across the country.
Also Read: Homebuyers’ body FPCE seeks national real estate appellate tribunal, binding sale agreements and statutory exit route
FPCE called for the law to be re-enacted or renamed the Real Estate Homebuyer Protection Act and recommended that the Agreement for Sale (AFS) be given statutory backing by including it in a schedule to the Act. The association also sought provisions to verify developers' track record before granting project approvals.
A week after the letter was sent, Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan responded on November 2, saying the suggestions would be “looked into”. In his reply, he thanked the association for its “thoughtful, well-analysed and wide-ranging suggestions”.
Subsequently, an FPCE delegation met Cabinet Secretariat officials on November 12 to discuss the proposed reforms. According to the association's statement issued on November 15, the delegation comprised its president Abhay Upadhyay and members Ratul Mazumder and Jai Pal Raheja.
One of FPCE's key recommendations was to move consumer protection in the real estate sector from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to the Department of Consumer Affairs.
The association also proposed establishing a National Appellate Tribunal for Real Estate (NATRE) in Delhi, modelled on the National Company Law Tribunal and the National Green Tribunal, to replace state-level real estate appellate tribunals.
Also Read: Homebuyers’ body FPCE urges PM Modi to restructure RERA as homebuyer protection law
Other recommendations included making Agreements for Sale legally binding under RERA, introducing a statutory exit mechanism for homebuyers and providing automatic compensation in cases of project delays or deficiencies, without requiring individual allottees to file complaints or undergo lengthy legal proceedings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More