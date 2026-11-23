Karisma Kapoor styled a beautiful deep teal-blue lehenga featuring a voluminous, floor-length flared skirt with a traditional kalidar silhouette. It features an all-over repeating floral and ornamental motif in antique gold, muted gold, and lighter blue. She paired the look with a fitted, royal-blue blouse with a rounded neckline. The blouse further delights with full-length sleeves, which are one of its most distinctive features. Karisma added grace by draping the rich royal-blue dupatta in sheer fabric over one shoulder and across the front, creating a soft layered effect.

The iconic 90s actor Karisma Kapoor , known for her impeccable fashion sense ever since her Bollywood debut, was recently spotted embracing a vintage aesthetic ahead of the wedding season. Designed by Gaurang Shah and styled by Eshaa Amiin, the ensemble looks breathtaking on the actor. Let's decode her look.

Jewellery and makeup Karisma’s outfit itself is elaborate enough, and thus she kept her jewellery game minimal. She opted for delicate drop-style earrings that feature a metallic finish and a delicate necklace taken from the shelves of Kalyan Jewellers.

Karisma kept her hair loose with a deep side parting in soft and natural-looking waves. Her makeup is a softly contoured base with a natural, satin finish, defined eyebrows, blue-grey smoky eye makeup, black eyeliner and mascara to enhance the eyes, a subtle blush adds warmth to the cheeks, and a muted pink-nude lipstick completes the look.

How to recreate this look for wedding functions? With wedding season around the corner, Karisma’s look is a perfect inspiration for pre-wedding functions. Whether you are a bridesmaid or a wedding guest, you can break the red and pink monotony by considering this peacock blue colour for your outfit. This can be worn for a wedding reception or sangeet function.

About Karisma Kapoor Karisma Kapoor is one of the leading Indian actors in Hindi cinema and the first female in the Kapoor family to act in films. Debuted in Prem Qaidi in 1991, she rose to prominence in the early 1990s with hits like Jigar, Anari, Raja Babu, and more. She won several awards and accolades for her incredible performance in movies.

After taking a long break from the screen, her most recent major screen outing is the crime thriller web series Brown, which premiered on ZEE5 on June 5, 2026. She was also spotted in the last season of Koffee with Karan alongside Salman Khan.