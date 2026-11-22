Tulsi Vivah is an important occasion in Hindu tradition, celebrating the marriage of Goddess Tulsi to Lord Vishnu in the form of Shaligram. Observed on the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu calendar, the festival is associated with new beginnings, happiness and prosperity in married life. In 2026, the occasion once again marked the beginning of the wedding season for many Hindu families. Tulsi Vivah 2026: How the sacred union of Tulsi and Vishnu marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season (Pinterest) more

According to Mr. Krishnan Sampath, Senior Vedic Astrologer at iMeUsWe, Prabodhini Ekadashi marks the end of Chaturmas, the four-month period during which Lord Vishnu is believed to remain asleep in Yoga Nidra. His awakening signals the resumption of religious ceremonies and other auspicious activities. The marriage of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Tulsi is also regarded as a sign that the Hindu wedding season has begun.

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In 2026, Tulsi Vivah was observed on Saturday, November 21, a day after Dev Uthani Ekadashi on November 20. For many families, this period is a time to discuss marriage alliances, finalize matches and begin wedding preparations.

However, choosing a wedding date involves more than looking at the Tithi. Astrologers also consider the Nakshatra, Yoga, Karana and planetary positions. The dates may vary depending on regional customs and family traditions.

From an astrological perspective, Jupiter and Venus are among the planets considered when selecting a marriage Muhurat. Astrologers also examine the seventh house, its lord and the Moon's Nakshatra before suggesting a suitable date and time. So, although Tulsi Vivah marks the beginning of the wedding season, you still need to consider these factors when planning a wedding.

Beyond its religious significance, the festival brings attention to the values that hold a marriage together. Love, faith, respect and shared responsibility are all part of building a life with someone. For couples and families preparing for a wedding, Tulsi Vivah is associated with the hope of happiness, peace and prosperity in the years ahead.

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Tulsi and Lord Vishnu's ceremonial marriage Tulsi Vivah celebrates the marriage of Goddess Tulsi (Vrinda) to Lord Vishnu, worshipped in the form of Shaligram. The ceremony is traditionally held on the Dwadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Kartik, following Dev Uthani Ekadashi.

In Hindu mythology, Vrinda is remembered for her deep faith and devotion. Her devotion pleased Lord Vishnu, who blessed her with a special place in Hindu worship. This is why the Tulsi plant is considered sacred and is found in the homes of many Hindu devotees. The ceremonial marriage represents devotion, purity and the blessings associated with a lasting relationship.

According to religious belief, performing Tulsi Vivah brings peace, happiness and prosperity to the household. The festival is also a reminder of the importance of faith, respect and understanding in a relationship. Through the rituals of Tulsi Vivah, devotees pray for happiness and peace in their homes and seek divine blessings for new beginnings.

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Disclaimer: This article draws on traditional Hindu beliefs and astrological interpretations. Rituals, customs and their significance may vary across regions and communities.