Karnataka is considering making commercial number plates, passenger insurance and GPS tracking mandatory for bike taxis as it prepares regulations following a Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for the services to operate in the state. Karnataka is considering yellow number plates, passenger insurance and GPS tracking for bike taxis as it prepares safety rules more

The transport department has been asked to frame rules for bike taxi operators, including aggregators such as Rapido, Ola and Uber. The government is also seeking the Advocate General’s opinion on the legal conditions it can impose on companies and individual motorcycle owners.

Transport minister Byrathi Suresh said the government would follow the Supreme Court’s directions but would not take a final decision on allowing the services until it had settled the safety requirements.

“The safety of co-passengers travelling in bike taxis, especially women passengers, is our priority. Against this background, documents of bike taxi riders, GPS installation, vehicle insurance and other documents will be verified. A decision to allow bike taxis will be taken after framing such rules,” he said.

One proposal is to make yellow number plates compulsory for motorcycles used commercially, placing them in the transport vehicle category. They would then be distinguishable from privately registered motorcycles, which carry white number plates.

The government is also examining whether passenger insurance and GPS tracking should be compulsory, along with checks on riders’ driving licences and other documents. The rules have not yet been finalised, including the obligations that would apply to aggregators and individual owners.

The regulatory exercise follows the Supreme Court’s dismissal on Friday of the Karnataka government’s appeal against a Karnataka High Court order dated January 23, 2026. The High Court had set aside restrictions on bike taxi operations and allowed individual motorcycle owners to apply to register their vehicles as transport vehicles and obtain permits to operate them as contract carriages.

A bench of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma and N Kotiswar Singh upheld that order. During the hearing, Justice Sharma said the services should be regulated rather than prohibited, referring to their affordability and convenience for commuters, particularly women. He cited women working in his office who used bike taxis because autorickshaw fares were considerably higher.

The High Court had also allowed aggregators to submit fresh applications for licences. It held that transport authorities could impose conditions under Section 74(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, but could not reject applications on the ground that motorcycles were inherently ineligible to operate as transport vehicles.

The dispute dates to an April 2025 order by a single judge of the High Court directing bike taxi aggregators to stop operations unless the state notified guidelines under the Motor Vehicles Act. Services were halted from June 16 that year.

Karnataka had introduced the Electric Bike Taxi Scheme in July 2021 to encourage electric two-wheelers, generate employment and improve last-mile connectivity. The government withdrew it in March 2024 after opposition from autorickshaw and taxi operators.

The Supreme Court ruling has left the state to determine the conditions under which bike taxis can operate. The immediate task for the government is to frame rules that address passenger safety while allowing individual owners and aggregators to apply for the necessary registrations and permits.

Members of the Bike Taxi Welfare Association celebrated the verdict in Bengaluru on Friday and called for the government to put a regulatory framework in place. The association said the ruling would protect the livelihoods of nearly six lakh families dependent on the sector.

President of the Bengaluru Bike Taxi Association Adi Narayana said the High Court had directed the state government to formulate a policy for bike taxis, but the government had subsequently challenged the order before the Supreme Court. “That plea has been rejected today. None of our bike taxi drivers will face any trouble operating from now on,” he said.

Narayana added that the association would continue to assist drivers who encountered difficulties in operating their services.

Uber welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, saying it would bring clarity to the regulatory position of bike taxis.

“The decision brings much-needed regulatory clarity and recognises bike taxis as an important mobility option, offering commuters an affordable and convenient way to navigate congested cities while creating flexible earning opportunities for drivers,” an official spokesperson said.