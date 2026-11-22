Amritsar, A group of 700 Sikh pilgrims left for Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah land route on Sunday to attend celebrations marking the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism, on November 24. Sikh pilgrims leave for Pak via Attari border to attend Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations more

More pilgrims will cross over to Pakistan by Sunday evening, officials said.

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj led the 'jatha' of Sikh pilgrims that left for Pakistan in the morning.

The group also includes Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee executive committee member Ravinder Singh Khalsa, and members Parminder Kaur, Gurnam Singh Jassal, Gurinder Kaur Bholuwala and Lakhbir Singh.

The Centre has deployed adequate Customs and immigration officials to ensure speedy completion of travel formalities for the pilgrims at the border point, the officials said.

The Pakistan government has issued visas to around 3,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims for the occasion, they said.

Medical camps, temporary accommodation facilities, and transportation arrangements have been made on both sides of the border by the respective governments.

An official said that after all the pilgrims reach Lahore by Sunday evening, they will proceed towards Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, in special transport arranged by the Pakistan government.

The pilgrims will also pay obeisance at several historic Sikh shrines in Pakistan, before and after attending the birth anniversary celebrations at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib on Tuesday, which include the recitation of 'Akhand Path Sahib' and a 'Nagar Kirtan'.

Before proceeding to the Attari border from the Golden Temple, Gargajj said the daily 'Ardas' of every devoted Sikh includes the longing for unhindered access to and proper care and maintenance of Nankana Sahib and the other historic Sikh shrines in Pakistan.

He said the prayers reflect the deep reverence and affection that Sikh devotees hold for these sacred sites.

He also prayed for peace and harmony in the region and the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor connecting Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur, Punjab, with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, at the earliest.

The bond between east and west Punjab is deeply rooted in the Punjabi language, culture and mutual affection, he said.

Referring to a resolution passed at the SGPC's general house meeting, Gargajj said that governments on both sides should increase the number of Sikh 'jathas', keeping in view the sentiments of the community, so that more devotees could visit the historic gurdwaras in Pakistan.

He also said a visa-on-arrival facility should be introduced for Sikhs wishing to visit Pakistan, so that they could fulfil their religious aspirations.

SGPC secretary Balwinder Kahilwan said participating in the celebrations at the birthplace of Guru Nanak is a matter of great fortune for Sikh devotees.

He also appealed to the governments to simplify the procedures, keeping in view the religious sentiments of the Sikh pilgrims, so that more devotees could fulfil their long-cherished desire to visit the sacred shrines.

The Pakistan High Commission has issued visas to 1,822 pilgrims this year on the recommendations of the SGPC, he said.

The other historic Sikh shrines in Pakistan include the Gurdwara Sacha Sauda at Farooqabad, Sri Panja Sahib at Hasan Abdal, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib at Narowal, Gurdwara Rori Sahib at Eminabad and Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore.

The jatha is scheduled to return to India on December 1.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.