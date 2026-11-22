The dispute began over unpaid earnings of 338.7 million won (approx $251,652.23) for the fourth quarter of 2025. Tensions escalated when the agency halted work on the group's upcoming album, even though preparations were already underway. The members sent a notice to Big Planet Made in March, informing the company that they wanted to end their exclusive contracts. They filed a lawsuit the following month. The court ruled that the relationship between the members and the agency had broken down to the point where the contracts could no longer continue. It also held that the termination took effect on March 4, when Big Planet Made received the notice.

According to SBS News, Korea JoongAng Daily and other Korean media outlets, the Seoul Central District Court's Civil Division 18 delivered its verdict on November 3. Eunha, SinB and Umji had approached the court after accusing Big Planet Made of withholding their earnings and putting their new album on hold.

A Seoul court ruled in favour of K-pop group VIVIZ in its legal battle with their former company, Big Planet Made Entertainment. The court ruled that the three members’ individual exclusive contracts with Big Planet Made were validly terminated. In addition, it ordered the company to compensate Eunha, SinB, and Umji with 338.7 million won (approximately $250,000), plus interest on the overdue amount. Eunha, SinB, and Umji debuted as part of GFRIEND in 2015. After the group’s activities ended, they debuted as VIVIZ in February 2022 under Big Planet Made.

In its ruling, the court highlighted how delays can affect an artist's career, noting that opportunities in the entertainment industry cannot always be taken up later. The court also considered the agency's decision to stop the album's release despite the work that had already gone into it. The lead track was recorded in January, and jacket photography had been scheduled for February. However, the agency halted the plans without first explaining the decision to the members.

Big Planet Made's financial troubles also came under scrutiny. The court noted that the company had been in a state of complete capital impairment in 2023 and 2024, raising concerns about whether it could fulfil its responsibilities and provide the group with the management support promised under their contracts.

VIVIZ moves on with new agency Uncore The members previously won a lawsuit against Big Planet Made. In June, Eunha, SinB, and Umji received an injunction that temporarily invalidated their exclusive contract with Big Planet Made. A few months later, in October, they signed a new contract with Uncore. However, it remains unclear what the group will be named. Earlier, Uncore mentioned that they had tried to negotiate with Big Planet Made regarding the usage of the group's name VIVIZ, but there were no results. Given this, they are currently considering a new name for the group to avoid further delays in resuming activities.

Announcing the deal, Uncore said, “We have signed an exclusive contract with Eunha, SinB, and Umji. Since debuting in 2015, the three members have been together for a long time and have displayed their unique capabilities through their solid teamwork and a wide variety of activities,” the agency said in its announcement. “We will give them our unsparing support across a variety of areas so that they can continue to be active as a group.”