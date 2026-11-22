Sangeetha was all smiles in a video that was shared by the official X account of Sun News. She met friends and relatives inside the ceremony, and greeted the newlywed couple too. Sangeetha wore a bright yellow churidaar for the event.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran held a grand reception in Chennai on Saturday. From Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, it was a star-studded affair where many celebrities from the Tamil film industry were in attendance. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's wife Sangeetha was also seen at the ceremony, as she arrived separately. Vijay was not seen with her.

Meanwhile, CM Vijay was seen greeting the newlywed couple with a bouquet of flowers. He arrived before Sangeetha, and also met Rajinikanth and MK Stalin at the same event.

In February 2026, Vijay's wife Sangeetha filed a divorce petition before the Chengalpattu court under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. In August it was reported that she has withdrawn the divorce plea filed in Chengalpattu court, resulting in the closure of the case.

Vijay and Sangeetha began a relationship in late 1990s. A Sri Lankan by origin, Sangeetha then resided in London. She reportedly became a fan of Vijay after watching his 1996 hit film Poove Unakkaga. The couple first registered their marriage in the UK in 1998, before a traditional wedding in Chennai in 1999. They have two children-Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha.