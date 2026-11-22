In the picture taken at their porch swing, Tallulah sat beside her father and held his hands. She also wrapped her arm around him in the sweet picture that showed both daughter and father spending time together. He was dressed casually in a gray cardigan and a salmon-colored shirt.

Actor Bruce Willis ' life with dementia has kept the 71-year-old away from public life for the last four years. The actor was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, which progressed to frontal lobe dementia a year later. His daughter, Tallulah, has now shared a new picture with him, giving fans a rare look at the actor's present condition amid his dementia battle.

The Die Hard star has largely retreated from public view after he was diagnosed with dementia in 2023. Fans have only had glimpses of him through the social media accounts of his family, including his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

In photos shared by Vogue earlier this year in August, the 71-year-old actor made a rare appearance at his 32-year-old daughter's backyard wedding with musician Justin Acee at her home in Sun Valley, Idaho, on August 8. Bruce was wearing a short-sleeved linen shirt and a straw hat, his outfit classic and summery alongside his daughter's wedding gown and son-in-law's suit.