Did Chinese singer Huang Zitao and Xu Yiyang secretly become parents? New photos of former EXO star with toddler surface

The couple chose not to reveal the child's face, keeping that part of their lives private. However, the photographs show the child walking between them while holding their hands. The child's appearance has led Chinese media and netizens to speculate that the little one is between one and two years old, although neither Tao nor Xu Yiyang has confirmed the child's age.

Rather than making a formal announcement, Xu Yiyang let the photographs speak for themselves. She captioned her post, "The sunset spills over the sea, the ones I love are all by my side." Tao shared a similar sentiment in his own post, writing, “Family, friends, sunset, seaside.”

Former EXO member and Chinese singer-songwriter Huang Zitao, popularly known as Tao, has seemingly confirmed that he and his wife, Xu Yiyang, have welcomed a child. The Chinese singer and actor shared the news on October 15, 2026, through a series of family photographs posted on Weibo. One picture, in particular, caught everyone's attention: a silhouette of the couple holding hands with a child by the sea. The quiet reveal comes after months of speculation about their family life, with fans and Chinese media closely following the couple's journey.

A timeline of rumours surrounding the couple The news has come as little surprise to fans who have followed the couple's relationship over the past two years. In July 2024, Zitao and Xu Yiyang publicly confirmed their relationship. A month later, reports emerged that the two had been spotted at a maternity clinic in Los Angeles, sparking speculation about a possible pregnancy.

In October 2024, Tao fuelled the rumours during a livestream when he appeared to mention a child while talking about his family. He reportedly said he needed to “accompany my family, accompany my wife, accompany the child…” before correcting himself and saying “accompany my bros.” The moment quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom wondered whether he had accidentally revealed something about his personal life.

More speculation followed in December 2024, when Xu Yiyang was reportedly spotted shopping for baby beds and other infant essentials. The rumours resurfaced in October 2025, when the couple celebrated their wedding in Beijing. During the event, paparazzi photographed a nanny carrying a young boy, believed to be around one year old, into the venue. Some observers also noted the child's resemblance to Tao, adding to the ongoing speculation.

Who is Huang Zitao? Huang Zitao, popularly known as Tao or Z.Tao, is a Chinese singer, rapper, actor and entrepreneur. Born on May 2, 1993, in Qingdao, Shandong, China, he first gained international recognition as a member of the South Korean boy band EXO.

Tao was introduced as a member of EXO in December 2011 and later debuted with EXO-M, the group's Mandarin-speaking subunit. Known for his rapping, stage presence and martial arts skills, he became a familiar face among K-pop fans during the group's early years. EXO went on to establish itself as one of the biggest acts of its generation.

Tao's time with EXO came to an end in 2015 amid health concerns and a legal dispute with SM Entertainment over his exclusive contract. He sought to terminate his contract with the agency before focusing on his career in China.

After leaving EXO, Tao reinvented himself as a solo artist under the name Z.Tao. He released music, ventured into acting and became involved in the business side of the entertainment industry. He has appeared in Chinese films and television dramas, including the romance film You Are My Sunshine and the drama The Brightest Star in the Sky.