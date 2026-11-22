Five persons, including the suspected shooter, were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of Rajabhau Bhinge, a leader of the Shiva Sanghatana, a local outfit, police said. According to police, a shooter from Pune was allegedly hired to execute the murder. Police also seized the pistol used in the crime. According to police, a shooter from Pune was allegedly hired to execute the murder. Police also seized the pistol used in the crime. (File Photo/ Representational) more

According to investigators, the shooter, identified as Rohan Nage, a resident of Hadapsar in Pune, was brought to Pandharpur specifically to carry out the killing. He allegedly stayed in the town for a few days and conducted reconnaissance to study Bhinge’s movements before executing the plan.

Atul Kulkarni, SP, Solapur Rural Police, said, “Nage came to Pandharpur two to three months ago and started working at a laundry near Bhinge’s residence to keep an eye on him. He monitored Bhinge’s daily routine and found out that he would step out for a walk alone after dinner. They then decided to eliminate him during his walk.”

The accused learnt that Bhinge would step out for a walk near his residence after dinner.

On November 17, around 9pm, the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fired three rounds at Bhinge while he was taking a walk in the Isbavi area. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and died.

The investigation led police to arrest two suspects on Thursday in the initial stages of the probe. The remaining three, who allegedly fled to Gujarat after the shooting, were traced and arrested by police teams following a search operation on Saturday.

After the transit remand they will be brought to the Pandharpur, police said.

The arrested suspects were identified as Pravin alias Tatya Shinde, Aniket Gawli, Vaibhav Fasalakar, Swapnil Ahire and Rohan Nage.

Investigators suspect that the killing was motivated by an old rivalry dating back to 2017, when former corporator Namdev Bhoite was attacked with a sickle in Miraj. Bhinge was arrested as an alleged mastermind in that case but was subsequently acquitted. Police suspect that the murder was carried out to avenge the attack on Bhoite.

SP Kulkarni confirmed that all five suspects were arrested. Police are now investigating whether other individuals were involved in planning and financing the murder and whether anyone else had hired the shooter.

The arrests have brought a breakthrough in the case, with investigators now focusing on establishing the complete conspiracy and the roles played by each accused.