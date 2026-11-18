Rajabhau Bhinge, a leader of the Shiva Sanghatana, a local outfit in Pune was shot dead by unidentified individuals on motorcycle near his residence in Pandharpur on Tuesday night, police said. Bhinge, the Solapur district chief of the organisation, was attacked around 10pm near his residence in Isbavi. (HT Photo)

Bhinge, the Solapur district chief of the organisation, was attacked around 10pm near his residence in Isbavi. According to preliminary information, he was stepping out of his house when the unidentified individuals arrived on a motorcycle and fired at him, police said.

“The police are investigating the circumstances leading to the murder. The motive behind the shooting is yet to be established,” additional superintendent of police Prerna Katte said.

According to police, Bhinge sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

Police teams rushed to the spot after being alerted about the incident and launched a search for those responsible. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to identify the attackers and trace their escape route.

Police said Bhinge was previously accused in a murder case of corporator Namdev Bhoite. He spent several years in prison in connection with the case and was released about a year ago. Following his release, he became active in the Shiva Sanghatana.

The killing has raised concerns in Pandharpur as the town prepares for the Kartik Wari, an annual pilgrimage, which draws thousands of devotees.