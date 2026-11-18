5 timeless Buddhist teachings on acceptance, letting go and finding peace in everyday life
You may find yourself practicing these lessons repeatedly, especially on days when overthinking feels easier than allowing yourself to feel.
Some teachings stay with you because they shape the way you see life and respond to its challenges. These five Buddhist teachings can influence not only how you approach your own life but also how you understand difficult emotions. They are worth returning to, especially when life feels overwhelming.
Acceptance can coexist with the desire for change. Compassion can include taking responsibility. You can care deeply about your life while learning to loosen your grip on exactly how it is supposed to unfold. You may find yourself practicing these lessons repeatedly, especially on days when overthinking feels easier than allowing yourself to feel.
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1. Pain and suffering are not the same
Pain is unavoidable, but suffering often comes from resisting reality and struggling against what has already happened. You can spend years trying to think your way out of pain instead of learning how to sit with it and acknowledge what you are feeling. Accepting pain does not mean that you have to like what is happening or stop trying to change your circumstances. It means allowing yourself to recognize what you are going through without adding another layer of resistance to it.
2. Everything is impermanent
Nothing stays forever, not joy, not fear and not even the difficult phase you may be going through. Yet you may find yourself seeking certainty because you believe it will make you feel safe. The Buddhist teaching of impermanence reminds you that change is part of life. Instead of holding on to the idea that everything must remain the same, you can learn to trust that circumstances will change. What feels overwhelming today may not feel the same tomorrow.
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3. Letting go is not losing
Letting go does not mean giving up. It means releasing what no longer serves the moment you are in. Some things may have helped you survive one chapter of your life but could keep you stuck in the next. You do not have to hold on to old patterns, expectations or relationships simply because they were once important to you. Recognizing when something has served its purpose is also part of growth. Letting go can make room for something different without taking away the value of what came before.
4. Fear is not the enemy
Fear does not always mean you should stop. Sometimes, it simply means you need to pay attention. Courage is not about being fearless; it is about being present even when you are afraid. You do not have to wait for fear to disappear before taking a step forward. You can acknowledge what makes you uncomfortable, understand where it comes from and still choose how you want to respond. Fear can be part of the experience without having to make every decision for you.
5. Compassion comes first
Self-criticism may not help you heal, but kindness might. Growth does not come from constantly being hard on yourself or forcing yourself to change. It also requires patience and compassion. You can take responsibility for your actions without treating yourself harshly. Being kind to yourself does not mean avoiding difficult truths or making excuses. It means giving yourself the understanding and space you need to learn, take responsibility and move forward.
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Disclaimer: This article discusses Buddhist teachings from a personal and reflective perspective. It is intended for general awareness and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More