From Karna to Sita: The legends from the Mahabharata and Ramayana associated with Chhath Puja

Every year, Chhath Puja brings devotees to water bodies to offer prayers to Surya Dev, the Sun God. The four-day festival is dedicated to Sun worship, and one of its most important rituals is offering arghya to both the setting and rising Sun. While the evening offering is made to the setting Sun, devotees return the next morning to pray to the rising Sun.

Several popular stories from the Mahabharata and Ramayana are also associated with Chhath Puja. Karna, Draupadi, and Sita are remembered in connection with the worship of Surya Dev, and their stories form part of the beliefs surrounding the festival.

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In the Mahabharata, Karna was the son of Surya Dev. He was devoted to the Sun God and is believed to have offered prayers to him every day while standing in water. Karna was also known for his generosity and would rarely turn away anyone who asked him for help. His daily worship of Surya is often linked to Chhath Puja, and his story is remembered for his faith and devotion.

Another story from the Mahabharata tells of Draupadi worshipping Surya Dev during the Pandavas' exile. The Sun God is believed to have blessed her with the Akshaya Patra, a vessel that provided an endless supply of food. It helped the Pandavas feed themselves and those who visited them during their time in the forest.

The Ramayana is also linked to the festival through a popular belief that Lord Rama and Sita worshipped Surya Dev after returning to Ayodhya. A regional tradition also connects Sita with Chhath Puja in Munger, Bihar, which is known for its association with the goddess and the festival.

Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna on the second day. On the third day, devotees offer arghya to the setting Sun, and the festival concludes the following morning with prayers to the rising Sun. Families gather near water bodies for these offerings, observing the rituals with devotion.

The two offerings are an important part of Chhath. You offer prayers to the setting Sun in the evening and return at dawn to welcome the rising Sun. The rituals express gratitude for the Sun's role in sustaining life and reflect the importance of nature in everyday living.

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Disclaimer: The stories connecting Karna, Draupadi, and Sita with Chhath Puja come from religious beliefs and regional traditions. Their association with the festival may differ across communities.