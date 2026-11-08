Goddess Kali and the darkness of Amavasya: Why Shakta and Tantric traditions associate this hour with Kali worship and spiritual introspection
The association of Kali Puja with Amavasya is deeply rooted in Bengali mythology and Shakta traditions.
While darkness is often associated with fear and the unknown, Shaktism sees it differently. Amavasya, the night when the moon is not visible, represents the infinite, the unmanifest and the source of all creation. This is one of the reasons Amavasya is considered an auspicious night to worship Goddess Kali, who represents Shakti, time and cosmic energy.
Goddess Kali is often associated with destruction, but her significance goes beyond that. According to Batuk Mohanto, Darbar Head at Mohanto Kutir in Lucknow, she is also known as Boro Maa, the supreme mother who destroys ignorance, fear, ego and negative forces. Her dark complexion is believed to represent the infinite cosmic void, from which the universe emerges. She is also known as Mahakali, the presiding force of Kaal (time), reminding devotees that everything in creation is governed by time.
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The association of Kali Puja with Amavasya is deeply rooted in Bengali mythology and Shakta traditions. According to Hindu scriptures and popular devotional beliefs, Goddess Kali appeared during a battle against demonic forces to restore balance in the universe. Her fierce form represents the victory of divine feminine power over evil. The moonless night of Amavasya is also seen as a reminder of the divine beyond what can be seen or understood in the material world.
Midnight holds special significance in Kali worship as well. With the outside world quieter, the hour is traditionally considered suitable for prayer and introspection. In Shakta and Tantric traditions, midnight is regarded as an important time to invoke Goddess Kali. Worshipping her at this hour is seen as an act of surrender, in which you let go of your fears, limitations and ego and seek the grace of the Divine Mother.
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At Mohanto Kutir in Lucknow, this tradition has continued through more than 108 years of Maha Kali Puja. One of the city's oldest Maa Tara temples, this observance has been carried forward through generations. The tradition began under the guidance of the temple's revered Gurus in the early 20th century.
Amavasya reminds you that darkness is not always something to fear. In Shakta traditions, it is also associated with the infinite and the source of creation. Through midnight worship of Maa Kali, devotees seek the strength to overcome their fears and find peace through their faith in the Divine Mother.
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Disclaimer: This article explores religious beliefs and spiritual traditions associated with Goddess Kali and Amavasya. The interpretations are based on devotional perspectives and should not be understood as scientifically established facts.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More