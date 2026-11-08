Tarot reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe shares tarot card predictions for Diwali 2026. Diwali Horoscope 2026: Financial predictions for all 12 zodiac signs (Pinterest)

Aries 5 of Cups · 2 of Cups · King of Cups Financial theme: Recovery, support and emotional maturity with money.

Working professionals: If you have experienced disappointment at work or financial setbacks, things may gradually improve. A partnership, helpful colleague or new professional connection could open doors to better earnings.

Homemakers: Financial support from your partner or family could bring relief. You may also find a better balance between household expenses and savings.

Students: Financial assistance, guidance from a mentor or support from family could help you manage educational expenses.

Diwali message: Don't let past financial disappointments define your future. A supportive person could make a meaningful difference.

Taurus Page of Cups · Ace of Pentacles · 9 of Swords Financial theme: A new opportunity, but anxiety about money.

Working professionals: A new job offer, salary opportunity, incentive or promising project could come your way. There may be potential for a fresh financial beginning.

Homemakers: A new source of income or a small home-based venture could bring financial independence. However, avoid worrying excessively about expenses.

Students: Scholarship opportunities, financial assistance or a paid internship may be possible. You could also start earning through a new skill.

Diwali message: A promising financial opportunity is on the horizon. Don't let fear prevent you from recognizing its potential.

Gemini The Lovers · 10 of Pentacles · 4 of Wands Financial theme: Family prosperity, stability and celebrations.

Working professionals: This is one of the stronger combinations for financial stability. A profitable partnership, career breakthrough or long-term professional opportunity could improve your financial position.

Homemakers: Family wealth, property-related developments or financial support from loved ones could bring happiness. There may also be celebrations connected to a financial achievement.

Students: Family support could help you pursue higher education or an important academic goal. You may also receive financial assistance for your future plans.

Diwali message: Financial security and family prosperity take center stage. Long-term investments and partnerships deserve attention.

Cancer The Emperor · 7 of Swords · The Moon Financial theme: Financial discipline and the need for caution.

Working professionals: You may encounter workplace politics, unclear financial arrangements or uncertainty regarding a professional opportunity. Be careful with contracts, promises and office-related dealings.

Homemakers: You may need to take greater control of household finances. Avoid relying entirely on verbal assurances when making important financial decisions.

Students: Confusion regarding educational expenses, career choices or financial support could create stress. Seek clarity before committing to anything.

Diwali message: Take charge of your finances. Not everything may be as it appears, so verify information before making decisions.

Leo The Tower · 9 of Swords · 4 of Cups Financial theme: Unexpected changes and reassessing priorities.

Working professionals: An unexpected workplace development, job-related change or disruption in income expectations may cause temporary anxiety. Avoid making impulsive decisions out of fear.

Homemakers: Sudden household expenses could disrupt your financial planning. You may feel dissatisfied with the financial support available to you.

Students: Unexpected educational expenses or changes in plans could create pressure. You may need to reconsider your priorities and spending habits.

Diwali message: A financial shake-up may encourage you to rebuild on stronger foundations. Don't overlook new opportunities while focusing on temporary setbacks.

Virgo 8 of Swords · 4 of Swords · Justice Financial theme: Delays, careful planning and fair outcomes.

Working professionals: You may feel stuck when it comes to salary growth, promotions or job opportunities. However, patience and a practical approach could eventually bring a fair outcome. Legal or contractual matters may require attention.

Homemakers: You may feel financially restricted or dependent on others. This is a good time to organize expenses, understand your financial rights and plan your savings.

Students: Educational funding, examination-related expenses or financial decisions may take time to resolve. Your efforts to build a secure future will require patience.

Diwali message: Don't rush financial decisions. Documentation, discipline and fairness will be important.

Libra 3 of Swords · King of Pentacles · 9 of Pentacles Financial theme: From disappointment to independence and abundance.

Working professionals: A past financial disappointment, missed promotion or workplace setback may initially weigh on you. However, the King of Pentacles suggests the possibility of greater financial stability and better earning potential.

Homemakers: You may gradually become more financially independent. Support from a financially established person or an opportunity to build personal savings could improve your confidence.

Students: Financial worries could motivate you to become self-reliant. A paid opportunity, internship or support from an experienced person may help you move forward.

Diwali message: Your financial story doesn't end with disappointment. The cards suggest a journey toward greater independence and stability.

Scorpio Queen of Swords · The Hanged Man · 10 of Wands Financial theme: Responsibilities, delays and tough decisions.

Working professionals: You may feel burdened by professional responsibilities without receiving the financial recognition you deserve. A change in strategy and clear communication about compensation may be necessary.

Homemakers: Financial responsibilities could increase, particularly when it comes to family needs. You may have to make difficult decisions about budgeting and prioritizing expenses.

Students: Balancing studies, financial responsibilities and future career planning may feel exhausting. Avoid taking on more commitments than you can manage.

Diwali message: Learn to say no to unnecessary financial burdens. Your time, energy and efforts deserve recognition.

Sagittarius The Empress · The Devil · 3 of Wands Financial theme: Growth, ambition and the temptation to overspend.

Working professionals: The Empress suggests opportunities for financial growth, business expansion or improved earnings. However, the Devil warns against excessive spending, risky financial commitments or becoming trapped in debt.

Homemakers: A creative business, home-based venture or income-generating activity could flourish. Be mindful of unnecessary purchases and financial dependencies.

Students: You may have ambitious financial and career goals. Opportunities connected with distant places, online work or future expansion could emerge, but avoid impulsive spending.

Diwali message: Abundance is possible, but financial discipline will determine how much of it you retain.

Capricorn 4 of Pentacles · The Star · The World Financial theme: Building security and reaching an important milestone.

Working professionals: You may become more focused on saving and securing your financial future. The Star and the World suggest hope, professional expansion and the possibility of completing an important career milestone.

Homemakers: You may become more conscious of household savings and financial security. A long-awaited family financial goal could move closer to completion.

Students: Your efforts toward education and career development could bring encouraging results. Opportunities involving international education, distant locations or online platforms may emerge.

Diwali message: This is a promising combination for long-term financial planning. What you have patiently worked toward may begin taking shape.

Aquarius Judgement · 7 of Cups · 9 of Wands Financial theme: Second chances, multiple options and perseverance.

Working professionals: A previous career opportunity may return, or you may reconsider an important professional decision. Several possibilities could emerge, but not all will be equally beneficial.

Homemakers: You may start thinking seriously about financial independence or a new source of income. However, evaluate every opportunity carefully before investing your time or money.

Students: You could reconsider your career direction, explore different courses or receive another chance to pursue an earlier ambition. Consistency will be important.

Diwali message: You may get another opportunity to improve your financial circumstances. Choose wisely and don't give up too soon.

Pisces Knight of Swords · 5 of Wands · 8 of Pentacles Financial theme: Hard work, competition and skill-based earnings.

Working professionals: A competitive workplace environment may push you to work harder. There could be pressure to prove yourself, but developing your skills and remaining consistent may improve your earning potential.

Homemakers: A home-based business, freelance activity or skill-related venture could become a source of income. You may need to overcome initial challenges before seeing results.

Students: Competitive examinations, internships and skill development could become major priorities. Your dedication to learning may eventually translate into financial opportunities.