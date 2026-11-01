Feng Shui explains why sleeping with your feet toward the door is considered inauspicious
According to Feng Shui, chi enters your home through the front door and flows from room to room.
In Feng Shui, your bedroom is more than just a room with a bed in it. It is a place where the flow of energy is believed to influence how you rest. Traditional Feng Shui teachings pay close attention to how chi moves through a home. It is believed to move quickly along a straight path toward the door and more slowly through the corners. This is why the bed is placed where the energy can settle, ideally with a solid wall behind you and the door in view.
According to Feng Shui, chi enters your home through the front door and flows from room to room. When your bed is placed directly in line with the door, you are believed to be exposed to a strong flow of chi throughout the night.
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The coffin position, where your feet point straight toward the door, is considered the most inauspicious bed placement. This position is associated with the way a dead body is traditionally carried out of a room, with the feet facing the exit. For this reason, Feng Shui advises you to avoid sleeping in this position.
Instead, you can place your bed diagonally across from the door. Known as the commanding position, it allows chi to reach you gently and settle around the room. Since you can also see the door from your bed, you may feel more at ease and less on guard.
A solid wall behind your headboard is another important part of traditional Feng Shui. In the Form School, this is associated with the Black Tortoise, which represents the mountain behind you and is believed to offer support and stability. A window directly behind your head, on the other hand, is thought to weaken that sense of support.
You should also pay attention to what is above and around your bed. Beams, shelves, and heavy artwork hanging overhead are believed to press down on the sleeper and disturb the flow of chi. A mirror facing your bed is also traditionally discouraged, as it is believed to disturb the spirit while you sleep.
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Disclaimer: Feng Shui is a traditional practice based on cultural beliefs about energy and the home. These recommendations are intended for general information and should not be treated as scientifically proven advice.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More