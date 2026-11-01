In Feng Shui, your bedroom is more than just a room with a bed in it. It is a place where the flow of energy is believed to influence how you rest. Traditional Feng Shui teachings pay close attention to how chi moves through a home. It is believed to move quickly along a straight path toward the door and more slowly through the corners. This is why the bed is placed where the energy can settle, ideally with a solid wall behind you and the door in view. Feng Shui explains why sleeping with your feet toward the door is considered inauspicious (Pinterest)

According to Feng Shui, chi enters your home through the front door and flows from room to room. When your bed is placed directly in line with the door, you are believed to be exposed to a strong flow of chi throughout the night.

ALSO READ: Ahoi Ashtami 2026: Date, auspicious puja time, fasting rules and the significance of the festival

The coffin position, where your feet point straight toward the door, is considered the most inauspicious bed placement. This position is associated with the way a dead body is traditionally carried out of a room, with the feet facing the exit. For this reason, Feng Shui advises you to avoid sleeping in this position.

Instead, you can place your bed diagonally across from the door. Known as the commanding position, it allows chi to reach you gently and settle around the room. Since you can also see the door from your bed, you may feel more at ease and less on guard.

A solid wall behind your headboard is another important part of traditional Feng Shui. In the Form School, this is associated with the Black Tortoise, which represents the mountain behind you and is believed to offer support and stability. A window directly behind your head, on the other hand, is thought to weaken that sense of support.

You should also pay attention to what is above and around your bed. Beams, shelves, and heavy artwork hanging overhead are believed to press down on the sleeper and disturb the flow of chi. A mirror facing your bed is also traditionally discouraged, as it is believed to disturb the spirit while you sleep.