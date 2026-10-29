Dhanteras is a festival in India traditionally associated with buying gold, silver, and new household items. Many devotees also worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari, and light a diya for Yama as part of the day’s rituals. Dhanteras 2026: Puja muhurat, best time to buy gold and silver, and dos and don'ts for the festival (Pinterest)

Dhanteras 2026 falls on Friday, November 6, two days before Diwali. The Indian Institute of Vedic Science (IIVS) has shared details about the puja muhurat, shopping traditions, and dos and don’ts for the festival. The guidance comes from Gurudev Vikrant Jain, chairman and founder of IIVS.

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“Dhanteras is not only about buying gold. It is about welcoming health, wealth, and good fortune with the right intent,” says Gurudev Vikrant Jain.

Dhanteras 2026 puja muhurat The Trayodashi tithi begins at 10:30 AM on November 6 and ends at 10:47 AM on November 7. The main Dhanteras puja is traditionally performed in the evening during Pradosh Kaal, the period around and after sunset.

In New Delhi, the puja muhurat is from 6:02 PM to 7:57 PM. Timings vary by city, so check your local Panchang before performing the puja.

“Do the puja after sunset, when the lamps are lit, and the family is together. This is the time when Lakshmi, Kubera, and Dhanvantari are worshipped,” he explains.

When is the best time to buy gold and other items? Buying gold and silver is one of the most common traditions on Dhanteras. However, you do not have to buy expensive jewelry to observe the festival. Many families purchase silver or gold coins, new utensils, or other household items.

According to IIVS, purchases can be made at any time of the day. Some families, however, prefer to shop during an auspicious time listed in their local Panchang.

A new broom is another traditional purchase, as it is associated with cleanliness and prosperity. Some families also buy coriander seeds, which symbolize growth and abundance.

If you plan to shop for Dhanteras, set a budget before heading out. There is no need to spend more than you can afford to follow the tradition.

Yama Deepam: Why a diya is lit on Dhanteras Yama Deepam, also known as Yamadeepdaan, is a ritual in which a diya is lit in honor of Yama, the god of death. The tradition is associated with prayers for the health, safety, and long life of family members.

Gurudev Vikrant Jain recommends lighting a diya filled with sesame or mustard oil and placing it outside the main entrance, facing south.

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“It takes only a minute, but it carries the heart of the festival. Don’t skip it,” he says.

The timing and placement of the diya may vary according to family customs and local traditions. Check your local Panchang if you follow a specific set of rituals.

Dhanteras 2026: Dos and don’ts If you are celebrating Dhanteras this year, here are some common customs to keep in mind.

Dos Clean your home and puja area: Many families clean their homes and puja areas before the festival as part of their preparations.

Offer prayers: Worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari according to your family tradition.

Buy something within your budget: Gold and silver are popular choices, but new utensils and other household items are also common.

Light a diya for Yama: Observe Yama Deepam if it is part of your family’s tradition.

Light lamps at the entrance: Many families place diyas around their homes during the festive period.

Donate to someone in need: Consider giving food, clothes, or other essentials to those who need them. Don’ts Avoid items considered inauspicious in your tradition: Some families avoid buying iron objects, black-colored items, or sharp tools on Dhanteras.

Avoid lending or borrowing money if your family follows this custom: Some traditions advise against such financial transactions on this day.

Do not leave your home dark during the evening puja: Lighting diyas is an important part of Dhanteras celebrations.

Do not overspend: You do not need to buy gold or make an expensive purchase simply because it is Dhanteras.

Do not overlook Yama Deepam: If your family observes this ritual, set aside time for it along with the other preparations. “A small, sincere purchase is better than a big one made out of pressure. Dhanteras rewards good intent, not the size of the bill,” he adds.

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Disclaimer: Check your local Panchang for the exact muhurat before performing the rituals.