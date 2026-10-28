Before Halloween, there was Samhain, pronounced “sow-in.” This ancient Gaelic festival marks the end of the harvest and the beginning of winter, traditionally observed from the evening of October 31 to November 1. In folklore, it is a time when the boundary between the world of the living and the spirit world is believed to grow thinner, making it a time for remembering those who have passed away and preparing for the season ahead. Before Halloween, there was Samhain: The ancient Gaelic festival and its connection to Scorpio season and astrological change (Pinterest)

According to astrologer Christelle Ambr, this year’s astrology offers plenty to reflect on, from what makes you feel safe to the relationships and habits you may be ready to change.

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Samhain and the Sun in Scorpio Samhain is a seasonal tradition, while Scorpio is an astrological sign. Yet their symbolism comes together around themes of endings, intimacy, mortality, and transformation.

Scorpio season invites you to sit with your feelings long enough to understand them instead of pushing them aside. What are you holding onto because letting go would mean facing the loss underneath? Are you staying with something because it feels familiar, even when it no longer gives you a sense of security?

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These questions become especially relevant around Samhain, a festival associated with ancestral remembrance, home protection, and preparation for what comes next.

What this year’s astrology has to offer? The recent Taurus full moon brings attention to security, comfort, and what you value. Ask yourself what genuinely makes you feel safe. Are you holding on to something because it offers real security, or simply because it is familiar?

Mercury retrograde in Scorpio offers another reason to pause before drawing conclusions. Revisit a conversation or question an assumption you may have made. Ask yourself, “What am I assuming, and what do I actually know?” You may not have the whole story yet.

Venus retrograde in Libra turns the focus to relationships, compromise, and the need for balance. Think about where you may be keeping the peace at the cost of your own voice. Does a relationship leave room for your needs, too? Before repeating an old pattern, take a moment to consider what needs to change.