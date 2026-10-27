Karwa Chauth 2026: An expert-suggested 5-step chakra ritual to strengthen emotional connection and communication between couples

With busy schedules and daily responsibilities, you may not always get enough time to sit with your partner and talk about how you both feel. Even when you care deeply for each other, small moments of appreciation and honest conversation can get overlooked. As Karwa Chauth approaches, you can use this time to step away from your usual routine and focus on your relationship. Along with fasting and prayers, simple practices that encourage open communication and understanding can help you and your partner feel more connected.

Chakra Healer, Energy Worker, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe, suggests working with the heart and throat chakras as part of this process. "Karwa Chauth is a festival or occasion when couples keep a fast; prayers and rituals take place for marital well-being. But the days leading up to the festival can also be an opportunity for couples to reconnect emotionally, express appreciation, and understand each other better. The chakras involved here are the heart chakra, Anahata, which is usually associated with love. Second is the throat chakra, Vishuddha, which governs communication and self-expression. These two chakras, when balanced, help out a lot," says Chakra Healer, Energy Worker, Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe.

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If you want to make the most of this time together, here are five steps you can explore before Karwa Chauth 2026.

1. Start with the heart chakra: Make space for love In chakra traditions, the heart chakra, known as Anahata, is associated with love, compassion, forgiveness, and emotional openness. It is commonly represented by the colors green or pink. Focusing on these qualities can help you and your partner acknowledge the care and affection that may be overlooked in everyday life.

Set aside 10 minutes in a quiet corner of your home. Think about three things you appreciate about your partner, whether it is the way they support you during a difficult time, remember the little things that matter to you, or share responsibilities without being asked.

Write these things down and share them with each other. Try to keep the conversation focused on appreciation rather than letting it turn into a discussion of disagreements or unfinished responsibilities. You can also reflect on the small gestures through which you both express love, recognizing that affection does not always have to come through grand gestures.

If crystals are part of your spiritual practice, you could keep rose quartz, traditionally associated with love and tenderness, or green aventurine, traditionally associated with emotional balance and renewal, nearby. Treat them as visual reminders of the intention behind the exercise rather than as a substitute for honest effort in your relationship.

2. Move to the throat chakra: Say what you feel While the heart chakra is associated with love and compassion, the throat chakra, known as Vishuddha, is linked to communication, self-expression, and speaking honestly. The color blue commonly represents it.

As Kishori Sud explains, "The chakras involved here are the heart chakra, Anahata, which is associated with love and compassion. Second is the throat chakra, Vishuddha, which governs communication and self-expression."

You can bring this idea into your relationship by making room for a conversation in which both of you feel comfortable expressing yourselves. Choose a time when neither of you is distracted by work, household responsibilities, or your phones. Take turns answering a few questions:

What makes you feel most loved and appreciated by me?

Is there something you wish we did more often as a couple?

What is one thing we could do to understand each other better? Give each other time to finish speaking without interrupting, correcting, or immediately defending your point of view. You do not have to resolve every concern in one conversation. Sometimes, listening carefully and understanding what your partner is trying to express can be a meaningful first step.

Blue lace agate and sodalite are often associated in crystal traditions with calm communication and clarity. If you use crystals, place them nearby as reminders to speak thoughtfully and listen without judgment.

3. Practice mindful breathing before you talk Even when you want to have an honest conversation, it can be difficult to find the right words if you are tired, distracted, or carrying stress from the day. A few minutes of mindful breathing can help you slow down and give your attention to the person sitting across from you.

Before beginning the conversation, sit comfortably with your shoulders relaxed. Breathe naturally and allow yourself to step away from everyday distractions. If it feels comfortable, close your eyes for a minute or two and notice your breathing without trying to change it.

When you both feel relaxed, start your conversation. If you like, play a soft chime or use a singing bowl to signal the start and finish of the exercise. Quiet instrumental music is another option to make the space feel calm and comfortable.

The purpose is not to follow a complicated meditation routine. Instead, give yourselves a little time to settle into the moment so that your conversation does not feel like another item on a busy schedule.

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4. Use fragrance to create a calming atmosphere A pre-Karwa Chauth ritual can also involve your senses. If you and your partner enjoy aromatherapy, a familiar fragrance may help create a comfortable, inviting atmosphere.

Rose is traditionally associated with love and beauty, while sandalwood is often used in meditation and spiritual practices for its warm, woody aroma. Lavender is another option if you prefer a gentle floral scent for a quiet evening.

Choose a fragrance that you both enjoy rather than assuming that the same scent will appeal to everyone. You can use a diffuser according to its instructions or keep a scented product nearby. If you use essential oils on your skin, dilute them appropriately and avoid any product that causes irritation or sensitivity.

Keep the focus on spending time together. The fragrance is simply one way to make the experience feel different from an ordinary evening at home.

5. Create one shared intention for your relationship As you finish the ritual, decide on one small, realistic intention that you can carry beyond Karwa Chauth. The idea is to make the time you spend together meaningful, even after the festival has passed.

You might agree to spend 15 minutes together each day without phones, express appreciation more often, or listen fully before responding during disagreements. You could also set aside time once a week to talk about how you are both feeling and whether there is anything you would like to change in your routine.

Write your shared intention on a small card and keep it near your bedside or in a journal. If crystals are part of your spiritual practice, place your chosen stones beside the card as a visual reminder of your commitment.

The intention should be achievable for both of you. Rather than promising to change everything at once, focus on one habit that can help you stay connected in everyday life.

Making emotional connection a part of Karwa Chauth Festivals can bring couples together through shared traditions, prayers, and celebrations, but the time leading up to them can also be an opportunity to focus on the relationship itself. You do not need an elaborate ceremony or a perfect setting to express appreciation, listen carefully, or make your partner feel valued.

The heart and throat chakra practices suggested by Kishori Sud offer a spiritual framework for reflecting on love and communication. Whether you choose to include crystals, fragrance, mindful breathing, or simply an uninterrupted conversation, the most important part is the attention you give each other.

As Karwa Chauth approaches, consider making space for a conversation that goes beyond daily plans and responsibilities. Sometimes, a few minutes of listening, a sincere expression of gratitude, or a small promise you both intend to keep can help you feel closer to each other.

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Disclaimer: Chakra practices and the spiritual associations of crystals are based on belief traditions and are not scientifically established methods for improving relationships. These exercises are intended for personal reflection and can complement, but do not replace, honest communication and professional support when needed.