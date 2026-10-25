Karwa Chauth 2026: Puja muhurat, city-wise moonrise times, and dos and don'ts

The fast is traditionally broken after the moon is sighted. Since moonrise varies by location, it is important to check the timing for the city where you will observe the fast.

" Sit for the puja when the sun has set, and the sky turns soft. This is when the katha is heard, and the karwa is offered ," Jain explains.

The puja is usually performed after sunset, when families gather to hear the Karwa Chauth katha, or the traditional story associated with the festival, and offer prayers.

The Chaturthi tithi, or the fourth day of the lunar fortnight, begins at around 1:06 AM and ends at 10:09 PM on October 29 . In New Delhi, sunrise is around 6:31 AM , and the evening puja muhurat is from approximately 5:38 PM to 6:56 PM .

The Indian Institute of Vedic Science (IIVS) has shared a guide to the puja muhurat, city-wise moonrise times, and the dos and don'ts of the festival. The guidance comes from Gurudev Vikrant Jain, chairman and founder of IIVS.

Karwa Chauth 2026 falls on Thursday, October 29. The festival is observed with prayers, fasting, and family traditions, with the evening moonrise marking the time when the fast is traditionally broken. Checking local timings in advance can help families plan the day's rituals.

Moonrise timings may vary slightly across apps and calendars because of differences in how they calculate or display the event. Check a reliable source for your location before breaking the fast.

Families observing Karwa Chauth in the United States and Canada should also check their local calendars. Because of the time difference, the festival falls on Wednesday, October 28, in many locations.

How to break the Karwa Chauth fast "Once the moon is visible, offer water to it, look at it through a sieve, and then look at your partner. The partner then gives you the first sip of water," Jain says.

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After the fast, it is best to start with water and a light meal rather than eating a large meal straight away. Fruit, soup, or khichdi can be gentle options.

Karwa Chauth 2026: Dos to follow Eat sargi before sunrise: Sargi is a pre-dawn meal traditionally prepared or given by an older woman in the family, often a mother-in-law. It may include fruits, dry fruits, sweets, and other foods to eat before the fast begins.

Prepare the puja thali: Keep the puja items ready in advance. A traditional thali may include a karwa, or small water pot, a diya, a sieve, sweets, and other items used in the family's rituals.

Listen to the Karwa Chauth katha: The traditional story is an important part of the observance. Many families gather to listen to it and pray together.

Stay calm: Rest when possible and avoid unnecessary stress. Planning meals, puja items, and other arrangements in advance can make the day easier.

Karwa Chauth 2026: Don'ts to keep in mind Avoid arguments and harsh words: Many families see Karwa Chauth as a time to focus on care, patience, and togetherness. Try to keep conversations respectful and avoid unnecessary conflict.

Do not ignore your health: Fasting may not be suitable for everyone. Pregnant women and people with diabetes or other health conditions, as well as those who take regular medication, should seek medical advice before fasting. Do not stop or change prescribed medication to observe the vrat.

"Devotion is never meant to harm the body. Follow the ritual in a way that keeps you safe and well," Jain adds.

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Disclaimer: Karwa Chauth rituals and astrological timings are based on religious and cultural traditions and may vary by location and family practice. This article is for general information only.