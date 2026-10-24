How to ace your perfect Karwachauth makeup look with just 5 makeup essentials

Karwachauth makeup look to ace the festival (AI Generated) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Karwa Chauth is a celebration of love and togetherness, and creating a festive look does not have to mean spending hours at a salon. With the festival around the corner, you may already be planning your outfit, jewellery and makeup. But a polished festive look can be achieved at home with just five versatile makeup essentials and a few simple techniques. For working women balancing office commitments, household responsibilities and childcare, a quick, practical makeup routine can make getting ready less stressful. The key is to choose products that suit your skin type, blend easily and serve more than one purpose wherever possible. From creating an even-looking base to adding colour to your cheeks and lips, these five essentials can help you put together a fresh, occasion-ready look without an elaborate makeup kit. The 5 essential products 1. Skin Tint / Lightweight Foundation: Trust us! Cakey and heavily done makeup are a put-off! The new buzz is around skin that feels fresh, light and without being overdone. That is where a skin tint or a lightweight foundation would work best for you. Choose the skin tint or the lightweight foundation as per your skin type, tone and concerns to prepare the right base for the entire makeup. To get a dewy look, you can spray some toner on your makeup sponge and apply the skin tint or foundation. This avoids too much product application and keeps your skin dewy and fresh.

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2. Concealer: Don't let your baggy dark eyes ruin your makeup look; keep a concealer handy. A good concealer not only hides your dark circles but enhances your overall look. Long hours of fasting and a busy day of Karwa Chauth preparations can leave your under-eye area looking tired. A good concealer can help cover dark circles, conceal minor blemishes and brighten your complexion, giving your makeup a fresh, even finish. Choose a shade that closely matches your skin tone for concealing imperfections, or go half a shade lighter under the eyes for a subtle brightening effect. Blend it well with your fingers, a brush or a damp makeup sponge for a seamless finish that looks natural in photographs.

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3. Kajal / Mascara: You don't need elaborate eye makeup to make your Karwa Chauth look stand out. A swipe of kajal can instantly define your eyes and add a traditional touch to your festive look, while mascara helps lift and separate your lashes, making your eyes appear more open and expressive. You can use either one or both, depending on your preference and the time you have. For a long day of celebrations, opt for smudge-resistant or waterproof formulas to help your eye makeup stay in place for longer.

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4. Lip & Cheek Tint (or Cream Lipstick): You don't need elaborate eye makeup to make your Karwa Chauth look stand out. A swipe of kajal can instantly define your eyes and add a traditional touch to your festive look, while mascara helps lift and separate your lashes, making your eyes appear more open and expressive. You can use either one or both, depending on your preference and the time you have. For a long day of celebrations, opt for smudge-resistant or waterproof formulas to help your eye makeup stay in place for longer.

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5. Red Lipstick & Red Bindi: No Karwa Chauth makeup look feels quite complete without the timeless combination of red lipstick and a red bindi. Red lipstick adds a festive pop of colour, enhances your overall look and pairs beautifully with traditional outfits in red, pink, maroon and gold. Choose a matte formula for a defined finish or a creamy lipstick for a softer, comfortable feel. Complete the look with a red bindi to add a classic traditional touch. Together, these two essentials can elevate even the simplest makeup routine, helping you look festive and photo-ready without spending hours in front of the mirror.

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