There is something particularly inviting about Lucerne on a winter morning. The air is crisp, the lake is calm and the historic centre offers plenty to discover at an unhurried pace. Begin at the Chapel Bridge, the city's iconic covered wooden bridge, and make your way through the Old Town, where every turn carries a little character with painted façades and historic buildings.

Set along the shores of Lake Lucerne, with the Swiss Alps rising in the distance, the city brings together the best of a Swiss winter. Picture a morning spent exploring cobbled streets and historic landmarks, an afternoon above the clouds on Mount Pilatus and an evening wandering through illuminated squares. With its compact Old Town, scenic waterfront and easy access to the mountains, Lucerne makes it wonderfully simple to fill your days with different experiences while leaving plenty of room to enjoy each one.

Some winter holidays are about chasing snow-covered mountains. Others are about wandering through festive streets, discovering a beautiful old town or finding a lakeside café where you can linger a little longer. In Lucerne, you can do all of these in a single holiday.

Take time to admire the architecture, explore the little streets and make your way towards the waterfront. Lake Lucerne is just a short walk away, and boats continue to cross its waters through the colder months. On a clear day, the surrounding Alps provide a spectacular backdrop, making even a simple walk along the shore feel like a highlight of the holiday.

Let the festive spirit take over December brings a special charm to Lucerne as Christmas markets fill the city centre with wooden stalls, festive lights, local crafts and seasonal food. It is the kind of place where an afternoon can easily turn into an evening. Browse the stalls for gifts and handmade finds, take in the decorations and pause for something warm as the scent of mulled wine and festive treats fills the air.

The markets are woven into the city, making it easy to combine a little Christmas shopping with a walk through the Old Town or along the lake. As evening sets in, the illuminated streets and historic buildings create a lovely festive atmosphere, giving visitors another reason to stay out and explore.

With January comes a different kind of spectacle. The Lilu Light Festival Lucerne transforms the city's streets, squares and familiar landmarks through 30 light installations by artists. As darkness falls, these installations bring colour and creativity to the urban landscape, offering a fresh way to experience the city. A walk through Lucerne after dark becomes an opportunity to discover familiar places in an entirely new light.

Take your winter adventure to new heights at Mount Pilatus After exploring the city, it is time to see Lucerne from above. Rising dramatically over the lake, Mount Pilatus offers sweeping views across the surrounding Alpine landscape and makes for a memorable mountain excursion.

The journey towards the summit is part of the experience. Cable cars carry visitors above forests and snow-covered slopes, with the scenery opening up as the mountain rises around them. At the summit area, panoramic views stretch across the Swiss Alps. Take a moment to soak in the crisp mountain air, enjoy a warm drink overlooking the peaks or simply spend some time admiring the winter landscape.