November skywatching guide: Which meteor showers can Americans see?

November brings several meteor showers to the night sky, including the Taurids and Leonids. While these events offer a chance to watch shooting stars, they also create an opportunity to explore how astrology connects celestial symbols with personal meaning. Chennai witnessed a stunning meteor shower as Geminids peaked with 80-100 meteors per hour, delighting skywatchers. (REUTERS)

If you enjoy Western astrology, November's meteor showers arrive during a month of seasonal change, with Scorpio season giving way to Sagittarius season later in the month.

This article will give you insights about November's sky events and their astrological perspectives in the US.

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Meteor shower dates in November 2026 The Southern Taurids reach another peak around November 4 and 5, while the Northern Taurids peak around November 11 and 12. The Leonids follow, reaching their peak around November 16 and 17, according to Space.com.

These showers have different astronomical origins, but astrology offers a symbolic lens through which some people interpret the night sky.

Taurid meteor shower and Taurus symbolism The Taurids take their name from the constellation Taurus, the Bull. In Western astrology, Taurus represents stability, patience, comfort and a connection to the material world.

Astrologically, you could use the Taurids as a prompt to reflect on what makes you feel grounded. Consider your daily routines, financial priorities and relationships. However, the meteor shower does not cause changes in these areas of your life.

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Leonid meteor shower and Leo astrology The Leonids peak around November 17, with the shower appearing to originate from the direction of the constellation Leo. In astrology, Leo represents confidence, creativity and self-expression.

You can use these themes to reflect on your creative goals or consider where you want to express yourself more openly. Remember that the Leonids' astronomical connection to Leo does not mean the shower carries a special influence over people born under that zodiac sign.

Scorpio season and the shift to Sagittarius November begins during Scorpio season, which Western astrology associates with emotional depth, transformation and personal reflection. Sagittarius season begins around November 22, bringing themes of exploration, learning and adventure into astrological interpretations.

This seasonal transition offers a timely angle. You could reflect on what you want to leave behind and what you want to explore before the year ends.

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How to use November's celestial events for reflection You do not need a special ritual to enjoy a meteor shower. Find a comfortable place to watch the sky, write down a personal goal or spend a few quiet minutes reflecting on the month ahead.

NASA explains that meteor showers occur when Earth passes through trails of debris left by comets or, in some cases, asteroids. You can read more in its [meteor shower guide.

For astrology enthusiasts, these events can offer inspiration for reflection, but they do not scientifically predict your future.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. HT does not claim the authenticity of the astrological interpretations. Readers should seek help from a professional.