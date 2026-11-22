New Delhi, A bag containing gold jewellery worth around ₹55 lakh, which was mistakenly exchanged with another passenger's backpack at the Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal , has been recovered by Delhi Police after a six-day investigation, an official said on Sunday. Bag exchange at Delhi ISBT leads to loss of jewellery worth ₹55 lakh; police reunite owner with valuables more

The incident was initially reported as a theft, but police later established that it was a case of accidental bag exchange and not theft.

According to police, a complaint was received on November 12 from Amrit Raj Verma, who alleged that his black backpack containing gold jewellery, clothes, an Aadhaar card, a mobile charger and around ₹9,000 in cash had gone missing near the X-ray screening machine at the entry point on the first floor of the ISBT.

The complainant estimated the value of the jewellery at approximately ₹55 lakh. An e-FIR was registered at Kashmere Gate police station on November 13 and an investigation was initiated.

During the probe, the police team examined CCTV footage from across the ISBT premises, checked various bus routes, verified tickets and analysed financial transactions to trace the movement of the person who had taken the bag.

Investigators tracked a bus journey originating from Bengaluru and examined financial details, including a transaction of ₹174 linked to Bengaluru Bus Depot and subsequent payment transactions.

Through CCTV analysis, technical surveillance and sustained follow-up, police traced the person on November 18 to Rudraprayag, where he was identified as a resident working in Bengaluru.

"Teams found that the person had also realised the mistake after reaching his destination and had made attempts to inform the police through PCR calls. However, since he had already left Delhi, the calls could not be connected to the Delhi Police control room," said the police officer.

He had safely kept the bag with him and returned it when contacted by the investigating team, the officer said.

The entire jewellery worth approximately ₹55 lakh was recovered intact and handed back to its owner.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.