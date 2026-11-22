Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheean on Sunday announced a slew of measures, including a special scientific rehabilitation package, that his government was planning to take for Endosulfan victims in Kasaragod district. Special scientific rehab package soon for Kasaragod Endosulfan victims: Keralam CM more

Satheesan, in a Facebook post, said that these measures were decided following his meeting with the Endosulfan victims of Kasaragod on Friday.

Besides the special treatment unit, an Endosulfan cell will be formed within a week and it will hold meetings once in three months, availability of funds will not be a hindrance to the distribution of medicines and hospitals within Kasaragod and in the neighboring districts will be strengthened, the CM said.

Till the special unit is ready at the medical college, free treatment facilities will be provided in four hospitals in Mangaluru, he said.

Satheesan also said that the order reducing the relief assistance for Endosulfan victims from ₹2,200 to ₹1,700 during the previous government will be revoked and a special package will also be prepared to ensure scientific rehabilitation of the victims.

"As part of this, therapies for children will be provided free of charge. Mothers who care for affected children will also be included in the package. Facilities will be provided for their livelihood," he added.

Additionally, information will be collected through the cell about the parents of the Endosulfan affected people who are in debt and it will also examine the issue of only one person from a family, where others are also due to Endosulfan, being included in the list of beneficiaries, the CM said.

He said that once the package becomes a reality, all the issues of the Endosulfan victims will be resolved.

"There will be no compromise on the lifelong free treatment of the affected people," he further said.

Thousands of residents in Kasaragod district suffered severe neurological, developmental and physical health problems following years of repeated aerial spraying of endosulfan, a toxic pesticide, over cashew plantations decades ago. The spraying also caused widespread ecological damage.

Many victims live with serious disabilities. They and their families have been fighting for justice and compensation.

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