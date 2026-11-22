Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Armaan Jain cooks up a Sunday feast for Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Supriya Sule after 1 year of Dining with the Kapoors
A year ago, Dining with the Kapoors was released on Netflix to give an insight into the illustrious family's dynamics.
It has been one year since Dining with the Kapoors was released on Netflix, giving insight into the family’s dynamics and exploring their love for food. Armaan Jain, who produced the documentary and showcased his love for cooking in it, celebrated its one-year anniversary on Saturday. And on Sunday, he cooked up a Sunday feast for his cousins, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor, and the rest of the family.
Armaan Jain cooks up Sunday feast for Kapoor cousins
“Sunday family time and some good fried food,” wrote Armaan on his Instagram account with a heart emoji. He posted pictures and videos of everything he had whipped up for the family. One video shows him frying battered seafood, and another shows him frying marinated fish. One picture he posted shows him and his brother Aadar Jain standing behind their mother, Rima Jain. MP Supriya Sule is also seen sitting by Kareena and Karisma at the dinner table. Kareena also posted the picture on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Sunday masti (fun),” with heart and rainbow emojis.
The Dining with the Kapoors Netflix documentary
A Netflix documentary special titled Dining with the Kapoors was released in 2025. Directed by Smriti Mundhra, it was conceptualised and produced by Armaan. The documentary celebrated the Kapoor family’s culinary traditions, memories and legacy, as well as marking Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and several other members of the Kapoor family were present. The 1-hour documentary saw the family gather around a large meal cooked by Armaan, who also launched a cloud kitchen on it.
Kareena-Karisma recent work
Karisma starred in Abhinay Deo’s Zee5 web series Brown this year, in which she played Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop grappling with trauma. Set in Kolkata, the series also featured Surya Sharma, Jisshu Sengupta, Helen, Soni Razdan and Ajinkya Deo. The 7-episode show, which sees her character investigate the murder of a teenager from a prominent family, received mixed reviews.
Kareena starred in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra, which saw Prithviraj Sukumaran as her co-star. The film also starred Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, Anuja Sathe, Seema Azmi, Biswapati Sarkar, Jitendra Joshi, and Upendra Chauhan in key roles. It tells the story of two cops facing off, with one of them celebrated for an encounter killing of rapists and the other digging to find the truth about them.
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