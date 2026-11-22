Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Rashmika Mandanna says she goes into ‘full warrior mode’ if her family is trolled; doesn't mind getting criticised for her personality
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently faced intense scrutiny after their appearance on Koffee With Karan. They filed a police complaint.
Actor couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently faced intense scrutiny after their appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. They were so trolled online that the couple filed a cyber complaint against certain posts targeting them and their family. Now, in an interview, Rashmika stated that she goes into ‘full warrior mode’ when it comes to her family. (Also Read: Mysaa postponed 5 days ahead of its release; Rashmika Mandanna also doesn't know new date)
Rashmika Mandanna on trolls targeting her family
On Prema’s YouTube channel, Rashmika mentioned that she likes to go about her day with a smile, not caring what online trolls have to say about her. She even compared herself to a wrist hardened after using a punching bag, remarking that ‘the more you take, the stronger you feel’ and that she feels the strongest she has ever felt in her life.
Rashmika also stated that while she has tuned herself to ‘take hits’ when it comes to her personality or work, she doesn’t like her family being targeted. “I think I am extremely capable of taking hits on me when you talk about my personality or my craft. It’s an occupational hazard. People state their opinions; it’s freedom of speech. But if someone speaks about my family, I don’t like it,” she said.
The actor also stated that she goes into ‘warrior mode’ when that happens, adding, “I go into full warrior mode. Why I don’t like it is because my family and friends didn’t choose to be in this profession; they’re not public figures. So when you try to tarnish their image, they don’t deserve it. We are public figures, and we train ourselves to be immune to these things. They didn’t.”
The chatter after Koffee With Karan
Rashmika and Deverakonda’s Koffee With Karan episode aired on JioHotstar on October 21. The couple had been giving interviews together for the first time after their February wedding in Udaipur to promote their film Ranabaali. But nothing on this scale. Once the episode aired, people had opinions about their relationship dynamic.
Many had an issue with the couple revealing that Rashmika proposed marriage to Deverakonda ‘100 times’ over the span of a year before he said yes. He remarked that he was offended by people who thought the jewellery she wore during other promotions was her engagement ring. Putting up her hand and showing off the rings he got her, he remarked that this was more his style. Many also disliked Deverakonda’s behaviour towards Rashmika in the episode. The couple filed a complaint over trolling.
(Also Read: What made Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's team file a cyber complaint: Rumours of halted shoot, objectionable remarks, AI videos| HT Exclusive)
On Sunday, the makers of Mysaa announced that the film’s release has been delayed from November 27.
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