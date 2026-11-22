While shooting for Nitesh Tiwari ’s Ramayan a, actor Faisal Malik says he had to unlearn traditional ways of acting to play the role of Kumbhakaran . Acting alongside Yash , who plays his elder brother Ravana in the film, Malik says it has been a “once in a lifetime experience” for him.

Best known for his role as Deputy Pradhan Prahlad Cha in the OTT series Panchayat , the actor says, “This is a highly VFX-driven film and not a normal acting film. So, I had to unlearn traditional acting methods, as there is a certain way to do things, and we were trained for it by the team, which was of utmost importance.”

In the film, he has major scenes with Yash. Sharing details about the process, he says, “Major shooting has been done separately, but I have some critical scenes with him in the second part. We saw Ravana walking on Kumbhakaran’s hand to bless him, so that was shot separately, keeping in mind the eye, face, and body movement. We had seen the making videos of Lord of the Rings and Avatar, but here we got to be part of the amazing process. I feel, before and after this, nothing as grand as this will happen in Indian cinema in the near future.”

He was made to understand that size is the visual focus, so the thrust was on the body rather than on the real face. “Kumbhakaran was the biggest warrior and a demon, so viewers won’t see Faisal on screen,” he says.