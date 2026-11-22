“So maybe this is your ringing of the bell,” James responds, suggesting that her participation in the National Three Peaks Challenge could serve as a symbolic celebration of her journey.

“Isn’t it when you leave the Royal Marsden, you ring the bell?” James asks his sister.

In the trailer released on Saturday, the Princess of Wales is seen speaking to her brother James Middleton about the tradition of ringing a bell after completing cancer treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital.

The documentary is scheduled to air on BBC One on November 29. (AFP)

Kate Middleton revealed that she never rang the bell to mark the end of her cancer treatment, sharing the emotional detail in the trailer for her upcoming documentary Heal.

The exchange is among the emotional moments featured in the trailer for Heal. The documentary is scheduled to air on BBC One on November 29.

The documentary follows Kate Middleton as she takes on the challenge of climbing the highest mountains in Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours. She undertook the challenge in late June in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, as per a report by the BBC.

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'Cancer does change you' The documentary offers a glimpse into Kate Middleton's personal reflections on her illness and recovery, as well as the experiences of others navigating cancer. In the trailer, she reflects on how her cancer diagnosis changed her perspective on life.

“Cancer does change you. It changes your body, it changes you physically — but there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you,” she says.

“It’s clear we’re not meant to carry life’s challenges alone,” she adds in a voice-over, accompanied by visuals of cancer patients and moments with her family, including Prince William.

“It is often through pain that we realise there is a greater beauty that lies beyond that,” she says.

Kate announced in March 2024 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing preventative chemotherapy. In January 2025, she revealed that her cancer was in remission. Following the announcement, the Princess of Wales gradually returned to her royal duties over the following months.