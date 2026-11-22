“The absolute joy of having the best in the music world regale us at our home,” wrote Shabana with folded-hands emojis on her Instagram while posting the video. It begins with Urmila Matondkar, Sunita Kapoor, and others sitting on a couch, facing the musicians. Sonu plays a percussion instrument with a smile, and Raju Singh strums the guitar as Shankar gets ready to sing. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi are seated behind them, and Satish sits on another couch beside them. Guests whip out their phones to record as Shankar begins to sing Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Several other celebrities can also be seen in the background.

Actor Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram account recently to revisit an old video from a musical evening at home. Taken at a party she and Javed Akhtar hosted, the video shows numerous celebrity guests enjoying a performance by Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, and others. Fans were thrilled to spot Sridevi and Satish Kaushik also among the guests, enjoying the evening.

“It's an old video satish kaushik is sitting there and if I'm not wrong he died 3 years back,” read one comment, while another wrote, “Even Alka Yagnik standing looks good in good health compared to the present.” One fan even pointed out, “Sridevi can be seen with Boney on sofa at the backside...don't miss,” while another wrote, “Old one, but good to see it again.” Some who thought the video was recent were confused to see Satish and Sridevi in it, and commented that they had to watch it multiple times. “Didn’t realise it’s an old video until I saw Sridevi sitting with Boney Kapoor,” read one comment.

The video seems to have been taken at Javed’s 72nd birthday in 2017, when the couple had invited their friends to their Juhu home for a party. Sridevi died at 54 in Dubai due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. Satish died at 66 in 2023 due to a cardiac arrest.