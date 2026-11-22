Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.
Shabana Azmi recalls musical evening at home with Sridevi, Satish Kaushik enjoying Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam's music
On her Instagram, Shabana Azmi reposted an old video from a party she threw at home with Javed Akhtar. Take a look.
Actor Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram account recently to revisit an old video from a musical evening at home. Taken at a party she and Javed Akhtar hosted, the video shows numerous celebrity guests enjoying a performance by Shankar Mahadevan, Sonu Nigam, and others. Fans were thrilled to spot Sridevi and Satish Kaushik also among the guests, enjoying the evening.
Shabana Azmi takes trip down memory lane
“The absolute joy of having the best in the music world regale us at our home,” wrote Shabana with folded-hands emojis on her Instagram while posting the video. It begins with Urmila Matondkar, Sunita Kapoor, and others sitting on a couch, facing the musicians. Sonu plays a percussion instrument with a smile, and Raju Singh strums the guitar as Shankar gets ready to sing. Boney Kapoor and Sridevi are seated behind them, and Satish sits on another couch beside them. Guests whip out their phones to record as Shankar begins to sing Mitwa from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Several other celebrities can also be seen in the background.
“It's an old video satish kaushik is sitting there and if I'm not wrong he died 3 years back,” read one comment, while another wrote, “Even Alka Yagnik standing looks good in good health compared to the present.” One fan even pointed out, “Sridevi can be seen with Boney on sofa at the backside...don't miss,” while another wrote, “Old one, but good to see it again.” Some who thought the video was recent were confused to see Satish and Sridevi in it, and commented that they had to watch it multiple times. “Didn’t realise it’s an old video until I saw Sridevi sitting with Boney Kapoor,” read one comment.
The video seems to have been taken at Javed’s 72nd birthday in 2017, when the couple had invited their friends to their Juhu home for a party. Sridevi died at 54 in Dubai due to accidental drowning in a bathtub. Satish died at 66 in 2023 due to a cardiac arrest.
Shabana Azmi’s recent work
Shabana starred in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Batwara 1947 and Nitin Kakkar’s Awarapan 2 this year. The former film also stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in lead roles. It opened to lukewarm reviews and grossed ₹54.20 crore worldwide. Awarapan 2 starred Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani in lead roles. Receiving mixed reviews, it grossed ₹213 crore worldwide.
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