Even as the film’s lead star, Rashmika Mandanna, has begun promotions, Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa has been postponed just five days before its release. The film was scheduled to be released in theatres on November 27, but on Sunday, the producers announced its postponement. Rashmika admitted that even she didn’t know the new release date. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna got ‘really scared’ about Vijayashanthi's iconic Osey Ramulamma song being recreated for Mysaa 29 years later) Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead in Rawindra Pulle's action film Mysaa. more

Rashmika Mandanna’s Mysaa postponed The film’s producers, Unformula Films, and the director, Rawindra, released a joint statement on Instagram. “Telugu cinema has entered an exciting phase, consistently raising the bar with films that showcase exceptional craftsmanship and technical excellence, as seen in this week's releases,” read their statement, adding, “In the same spirit, Mysaa is envisioned as a technically superior, one-of-its-kind action spectacle from Telugu cinema, crafted to deliver an immersive big-screen experience.”

They announced the postponement, adding, “To ensure we bring this vision to audiences without any compromise, we have collectively decided to POSTPONE THE FILM'S THEATRICAL RELEASE FROM NOVEMBER 27TH.” The filmmakers have not announced a new release date, “The new release date will be announced very soon, thank you for your continued love, patience and support. We assure you that the wait won't be a long one.”

Rashmika also posted the statement on her Instagram Stories, adding that she didn’t know the new release date either. She wrote, “Apparently the release is getting pushed (sobbing emojis) dunno to when but pakka when I know I'll let you also know (heart emojis).”