On Saturday night, the Gateway of India in Mumbai was lit up with the colours of Indian culture, glamour of the Hindi film industry and brave stories of some real life heroes. Organised days before the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack, The Global Peace Honours initiative by Divyaj Foundation, founded by Amruta Fadnavis , wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, brought together Indian leaders who have been making an impact globally and celebrated the valour of the heroes of the 26/11.

The event saw appearances by actors Shah Rukh Khan , Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty as Vikrant Massey and Boman Irani turned host for the night. Actor Tiger Shroff opened the celebrations with a dance performance dedicated to Lord Ganesha. It marked his first public act after the firing incident last month. Up next, Amruta invoked the love for the country within the audience with her singing as she crooned Ae Mere Pyare Watan and Ae Watan Mere Watan, along with children from her foundation.

The Maharashtra CM had an insightful chat with Indian Guru and founder of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, where the Guru opened up on how peace can be achieved in today’s time, while showing his witty side too when the CM asked him what politicians can do to improve themselves. “Give me five days with them, I can make a difference,” Sadhguru quipped, while asserting on the need of increasing green cover in Maharashtra to battle the drought that the state has been experiencing. The spiritual leader was then honoured with the Global Peace Honour for his work.

Actor Ranveer Singh made an energetic entry on the title track of Dhurandhar (2025) and introduced the next awardee, former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, whose work with Sachin Tendulkar Foundation is helping thousands of children move towards a better future. The actor and cricketer indulged in a conversation too where Ranveer asked Sachin which actor can make a good cricketer and vice versa. Sachin pointed to Ranveer saying that his performance as former Indian captain Kapil Dev in ’83 (2021) is a testament to his capabilities. “Many of our cricketers believe they are good actors. Many of them perform well on field too,” Sachin quipped before taking the names of Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth and Irfan Pathan who can show potential as an actor.