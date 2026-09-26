After Ganpati Visarjan, actor Ajay Devgn joins Amruta Fadnavis and civic leaders at Juhu clean-up drive

Videos from the event show Ajay collecting waste and other material left behind after Ganpati Visarjan and placing them into bags alongside other volunteers. Last year, actor Akshay Kumar had also joined a clean-up drive at Juhu Beach in Mumbai following the festivities.

Divyaj Foundation’s Sea Shore Shine Biggest Clean-Up Drive 2026 was organised in partnership with the BMC and Mumbai Police on Saturday, bringing together students, NGOs, volunteers and citizens after Ganpati Visarjan .

A day after the BMC issued a stop-work notice to Ajay Devgn ’s Juhu bungalow over proposed commercial use, the actor joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis , at Mumbai’s Juhu Beach for a clean-up drive.

“Just as we all love our homes and keep them clean, I think we also love our country, our city and our seas. So, don’t you think it is our responsibility?” Devgn told reporters.

The Drishyam actor told ANI, “Clean beaches are not the responsibility of one organisation or one authority alone. They reflect the collective discipline and concern of citizens. I am happy to support Divyaj Foundation’s initiative, which reminds us that real change begins when people come together for a larger cause.”

Devgn further said, "Because this is a creative initiative. I wanted to thank the whole team... so I want to be a part of it, and I am a part of it."

Fadnavis, who spearheads the foundation, said, “The sea gives Mumbai its identity, its beauty and its spirit. Keeping our shores clean is not just a civic responsibility, it is an emotional commitment to the city we love. Through Sea Shore Shine, we hope to encourage more people, especially the youth, to take ownership of our environment and become active participants in protecting it.”