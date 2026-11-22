Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the movie is the third instalment of the Hindi version of Drishyam. Ajay reprised his role as Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to great lengths to protect his family. The film also stars Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat , Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav. It also features Prakash Raj as an advocate.

Ajay Devgn 's blockbuster Drishyam: The Conclusion will stream on Netflix on November 27. The movie was released in theatres on October 2 and will be streaming after almost two months. While an official announcement from the streaming service has yet to be made, it has been added to its upcoming titles page on the official website.

Drishyam: The Conclusion box office collection The film had a successful run at the box office, drawing audiences to theatres for several weeks after its release. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, its worldwide collection was around ₹589.33 crore after 51 days.

Drishyam: The Conclusion opened on Gandhi Jayanti with an India net collection of ₹62 crore. It went on to earn ₹245.50 crore in its first week. Its total India net collection reached ₹381.01 crore, while the India gross stood at ₹456.13 crore. The overseas collection was reported at ₹133.20 crore.

The numbers made the film the highest-grossing third instalment in a Bollywood franchise, adding another box office milestone to Ajay Devgn's career. The film was reportedly made on a budget of ₹110 crore.