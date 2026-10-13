Actor Mohanlal praises Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam: The Conclusion'

Production banner shared a video of Mohanlal on the official Instagram handle on Monday, which featured the actor praising the film.

The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is the final installment in the "Drishyam" franchise. It released on October 2 and is set to cross the mark of ₹500 crore at the global box office.

New Delhi, South superstar Mohanlal praised Ajay Devgn-starrer "Drishyam: The Conclusion" and congratulated the entire cast and crew for the successful run of the film.

How does the Hindi Drishyam: The Conclusion differ from the Malayalam franchise?

How does the Hindi Drishyam: The Conclusion differ from the Malayalam franchise?

Who joins Ajay Devgn in the cast of Drishyam: The Conclusion?

Who joins Ajay Devgn in the cast of Drishyam: The Conclusion?

What did Mohanlal say about Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion?

What did Mohanlal say about Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion?

"I have watched the film, and I am impressed by the way they have brought this much-loved journey to an end. Congratulations to Abhishek Pathak, Ajay Devgn and the entire cast and crew... So well done," he said in the video. "Thank you so much for your kind appreciation, Mohanlal Sir#Lalettan @mohanlal BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW: Link in bio. # DrishyamTheConclusion in cinemas NOW. #DrishyamDay #2ndOct," read the caption.

The film features Devgn return as Vijay Salgaonkar, who once again finds himself in a cat-and-mouse game with the law.

Besides Devgn, actors Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav also return for the final instalment, with Jaideep Ahlawat joining the franchise as Rajveer Singh Tomar, a crime branch officer pursuing the case.

The franchise, adapted from the Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam hit, began with the late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat-directed "Drishyam" in 2015.

The story centres on Vijay Salgaonkar, a cable operator who goes to extraordinary lengths to protect his family after his daughter becomes involved in a crime.

The story continued with the 2022 movie "Drishyam 2", which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion" is a Panorama Studios production presented by Star Studio18, and has been written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh.

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