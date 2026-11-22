Actor Naga Chaitanya recently spoke about everything he loves about his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala. While promoting his upcoming film Vrushakarma, he spoke about everything from the Akkineni family legacy to the kind of roles he would like to do. He also spoke about his family, stating that the one word that comes to mind when he thinks of Sobhita is ‘love’. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dated for two years before marrying in 2024. more

Naga Chaitanya on everything he loves about Sobhita Dhulipala A fan asked Chaitanya during the Honest Townhall what’s the one quality he admires the most in Sobhita. He responded, “A lot of qualities in Sobhita. But I think to speak about one: her dynamic nature. She’s such a beautiful mix of culture and new-age contemporary language, you know? She’s a beautiful mix of these two worlds. She’s always open to discovering.”

Giving an example of what he meant by that, the actor added, “For example, we go on a holiday, and I have a set plan. If it doesn’t work out, my mind freezes. But she will just find a cue to take the lead and move forward. I discovered new things because of her nature. I’ve learnt how to be so much more impromptu, which has taught me so many new things. I just love that dynamic, young, curious nature in her.”

Later, during a rapid-fire round, when he was asked to describe his wife in one word, he said ‘love’.