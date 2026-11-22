Television actor Arjun Bijlani has reacted to the criticism and backlash he is facing after a clip from the variety TV show Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 showed him commenting on his wife Neha Swami Bijlani's eating habits. The exchange, which has been circulating on social media, did not sit well with several viewers, who felt the actor was body-shaming Neha on national television. Arjun has now defended his remarks, saying the conversation was about food habits and health, and not her appearance. He also said that looking out for each other is part of their 23-year relationship. Arjun Bijlani on body-shaming claims after viral Pati Patni Aur Panga 2 clip: ‘I do care and love my wife’ more

Why Arjun Bijlani's comments on Neha went viral The clip shows Arjun speaking to the host, Munawar Faruqui, about Neha's eating habits. During the conversation, he said, "Neha 8 ghante soti hogi, par 16 ghante charti rehti hai" (Neha probably sleeps for eight hours but keeps eating for sixteen).

Neha appeared uncomfortable following the remark. Divyanka Tripathi, who is on the show with her husband, Vivek Dahiya, stepped in to ease the situation. She said that if Neha eats, they all eat. Divyanka was also later seen sharing a pizza with Neha.

The moment soon became a talking point online. Several viewers felt Arjun's choice of words was insensitive and questioned why he would make such comments about his wife in front of other contestants and the audience.