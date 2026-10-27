What made Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's team file a cyber complaint: Rumours of halted shoot, objectionable remarks, AI videos| HT Exclusive
On Monday, Vijay Deverakonda's manager filed a complaint in Hyderabad over online harassment and fake content targeting the couple. All we know about it.
Actor couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan. The aftermath saw many on social media point out ‘red flags’ in their relationship, criticise Deverakonda’s behaviour with Rashmika, and just not be fans of their proposal story. On Monday, Deverakonda and Rashmika’s manager filed a formal complaint with the Cyberabad police regarding the fabrication and misrepresentation of facts about their relationship. While the move left many confused, a source from the actors' team tells Hindustan Times exclusively about the specifics of the complaint.
Rumours of Rashmika Mandanna breaking down on Koffee With Karan set
A Reddit post that circulated widely on social media claimed that shooting for KWK had to be halted for an hour as Rashmika broke down over Deverakonda’s behaviour. The Redditor who posted it even claimed to be a crew member with inside information. Instagram pages that recirculated the rumour have been mentioned in the complaint.
Rumours of the couple divorcing during the aftermath
After the KWK episode dropped, some Instagram pages wrongly claimed that Deverakonda had unfollowed Rashmika, claiming a rift between the two. He has never followed anyone on social media to date. Citing his unfollowing her as proof, many pages claimed that ‘another breakup’ or ‘another divorce is loading’. Some pages even claimed that after their proposal story was revealed, Deverakonda was ‘badgered by feminists’. These posts have also been mentioned in the complaint.
Deep Dive
Objectionable remarks, comparisons to Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone
Numerous X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram accounts drew parallels to Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s much-talked-about episode on KWK in October 2023. Deepika had said that she took her time to get married to Ranveer. Deverakonda also claimed to have taken time to say yes after Rashmika proposed. Offensive comments and sexual remarks were made about Deverakonda, Rashmika, and Deepika. Specific posts have been mentioned in the complaint.
AI-generated imagery to mock the couple
The internet has also been flooded with Instagram and X handles posting AI-generated content on Deverakonda and Rashmika. Based on the details they shared about their love story, some accounts mocked Deverakonda for making Rashmika propose 100 times. Specific posts taking on a derogatory tone have been mentioned.
Team Virosh statement after filing complaint
After filing the complaint, ‘Team Virosh’ released a press note, writing, “While we fully respect freedom of speech, individual opinions and the right to express criticism, there is a clear distinction between expressing an opinion and presenting fabricated, manipulated or materially misleading claims as facts.” They also reiterated that the complaint was not an attempt to restrict genuine opinions or criticism, but a request for accountability.
Deverakonda and Rashmika married in Udaipur in February this year after getting engaged last October in Hyderabad. They recently starred in Rahul Sankrityan’s period action film Ranabaali. After criticism post the KWK episode, the couple addressed it and assured fans that they were happy together.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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