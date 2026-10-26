Vijay Deverakonda drops the F-bomb after criticism over Koffee With Karan appearance with Rashmika Mandanna, says he gives no ‘kindness or respect'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has responded to the backlash surrounding his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna with a heartfelt yet blunt message on social media. The actor shared a video and a photo featuring Rashmika, making it clear that the criticism has done little to affect their happiness. Alongside the post, Vijay expressed his love for her and had a strong message for those who continue to question their relationship. Vijay Deverakonda's blunt message to critics after sharing video and photo with Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda's message for Rashmika Mandanna Vijay called Rashmika his closest companion and spoke about how happy he was to have her in his life. He also addressed those concerned about their relationship, assuring them that the two were doing well together. However, he did not hold back when it came to his critics, making it clear that he had little patience for those who refused to accept their happiness.

In a brief note, Vijay said, "My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right ❤️. For all those concerned, We are both gloriously happy. I am blessed. If its me and her against the world - so be it ❤️. Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. ❤️ Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go f**k themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai."