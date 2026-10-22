Ranabaali box office collection day 7: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna film shows further dip; collects ₹45 crore
Rahul Sankrityan's period action drama Ranabaali, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, opened to lukewarm reviews.
Rahul Sankrityan’s period drama Ranabaali, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, was released in theatres on October 16. The film, which opened to lukewarm reviews, crossed the ₹40 crore mark in India before the end of its first week. Ranabaali has shown a dip in collections on Thursday.
Ranabaali box office collection
According to the trade website, Sacnilk Ranabaali collected ₹2.98 crore net in India on Thursday, taking its domestic total to ₹45.03 crore. It showed an occupancy of 28.35 % from 21112 shows. Ranabaali registered an opening of ₹9.25 crore last Friday. It dipped and then held steady, collecting ₹7.30 crore and ₹7.50 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
On Monday, Ranabaali collected ₹5.40 crore, then spiked on Tuesday due to Dussehra, bringing in ₹7.10 crore. On Wednesday, it collected ₹5.50 crore. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen whether the film will see a spike in collections. Despite competition from Jailer 2’s Telugu-dubbed version, Ranabaali has held steady for the most part.
For context, Deverakonda’s previous film, Kingdom, had brought in ₹46.15 crore in seven days after its release. The Family Star made only ₹18.25 crore, and Kushi brought in ₹41.52 crore.
About Ranabaali
Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and presented by T-Series Films. It stars Deverakonda in the titular role and Rashmika as his wife, Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the film’s main antagonist as Sir Theodore Hector. Set in 19th-century South India, it tells the story of a famine caused by colonial rule that left many dead. Ranabaali fights back against the British to keep his people alive.
After the film’s release, Rashmika, who worked alongside Allu Arjun in Sukumar’s Pushpa films, compared her husband’s performance to his. “When I was seeing Ranabaali be Ranabaali, there’s a full difference between Vijay and Ranabaali. Completely. Even on set, when I would speak to him off shooting, there’s one sense of Ranabaali. I’m like, where is Viju? You know?” she said.
She also added, “It took me time, but I understood with what gravitas he’s performing, at what level he’s performing it. When you do some characters, they just consume you fully. Every cell of you feels those emotions, that performance. So, I watched all that. This was a very new experience for me.” Ranabaali grossed ₹59.65 crore worldwide in six days of its release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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