‘It was immature of me’: Vijay Deverakonda on disbelief in love before Rashmika Mandanna came into his life, why she asked him 100 times to marry her

Vijay Deverakonda has often spoken about being focused on his career, but falling in love with Rashmika Mandanna made him look at relationships differently. The couple, who have been receiving plenty of love from fans, continue to grab attention with their personal moments. In their first joint appearance on Koffee With Karan season 9, Rashmika talked about she spoke about marriage for a year with Vijay to convince him. What made Vijay Deverakonda change his mind about love? Actor opens up about marrying Rashmika Mandanna. (JioHotstar)

What Vijay Deverakonda said Speaking to Karan Johar on why it took him so much time to agree on the marriage, Vijay opened up about the shift in his outlook on love and how he eventually knew he wanted to marry Rashmika. The actor admitted that he had not always believed in the idea of love. For years, he was so caught up in building his career that he saw anything taking his attention away from work as a distraction.

“If you look back at my interviews, there I talk about love very almost with a sense of disrespect and disbelief, like 'I don't believe in this concept', which was immature of me because I've been blessed with so much beautiful love. I'm lucky that way. And also, I was very clouded by my ambition. For many years, for me, if anything was not serving the purpose of career and money and growth, felt like you're distracting me from my purpose. I need to cut it off," he said.

But as his relationship with Rashmika grew, he began to realise how much her presence meant to him. He added, “At some point, by then I was very fond of her. Fondness turned into a sort of dependency. I was like, I need her. I need her around me because my day needs better, my meals feel better when we are sharing them. I sleep incredibly well when she's with me. So I was like, I just need you. And then I realized that I want to be married to this woman.”