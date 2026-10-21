‘It was immature of me’: Vijay Deverakonda on disbelief in love before Rashmika Mandanna came into his life, why she asked him 100 times to marry her
Vijay Deverakonda opened up about the shift in his outlook on love and how he eventually knew he wanted to marry Rashmika Mandanna.
Vijay Deverakonda has often spoken about being focused on his career, but falling in love with Rashmika Mandanna made him look at relationships differently. The couple, who have been receiving plenty of love from fans, continue to grab attention with their personal moments. In their first joint appearance on Koffee With Karan season 9, Rashmika talked about she spoke about marriage for a year with Vijay to convince him.
What Vijay Deverakonda said
Speaking to Karan Johar on why it took him so much time to agree on the marriage, Vijay opened up about the shift in his outlook on love and how he eventually knew he wanted to marry Rashmika. The actor admitted that he had not always believed in the idea of love. For years, he was so caught up in building his career that he saw anything taking his attention away from work as a distraction.
“If you look back at my interviews, there I talk about love very almost with a sense of disrespect and disbelief, like 'I don't believe in this concept', which was immature of me because I've been blessed with so much beautiful love. I'm lucky that way. And also, I was very clouded by my ambition. For many years, for me, if anything was not serving the purpose of career and money and growth, felt like you're distracting me from my purpose. I need to cut it off," he said.
But as his relationship with Rashmika grew, he began to realise how much her presence meant to him. He added, “At some point, by then I was very fond of her. Fondness turned into a sort of dependency. I was like, I need her. I need her around me because my day needs better, my meals feel better when we are sharing them. I sleep incredibly well when she's with me. So I was like, I just need you. And then I realized that I want to be married to this woman.”
Vijay Deverakonda on why he took his time before deciding to marry Rashmika Mandanna
For Vijay, knowing that he loved Rashmika was only part of the journey. He wanted to be equally sure about marriage and whether their relationship could stand the test of time. Rather than letting his emotions make the decision for him, the actor said he took time to understand his feelings and see how they would fare through life's highs and lows.
“I think marriage is a really important decision. I know that I put the relationship through every obstacle there is to see it survive. I'm that kind of guy. I was testing myself. I was testing the relationship. And when she asked me, 'Let's get married,' I was like, 'It cannot be an emotional decision where I'm suddenly feeling a surge of love for you, so I want to be married to you'," the actor said.
He wanted to know whether marriage would still feel right during difficult days, career struggles and moments when either of them felt overwhelmed. He added, “For me, it was about seeing if we felt this way consistently. Through days when you're happy, like now, through days when you're upset, when you feel like you want to give your career everything, or when you feel like you can't deal with acting anymore and want to quit and stay at home. We all have these ups and downs emotionally. I was like, if through all of it, marriage still feels so important, then we should do it.”
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's love story
Rashmika and Vijay first worked together in the 2018 Telugu hit Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade in 2019. Their chemistry on screen led to years of speculation about their relationship, but the two largely kept their personal lives away from the spotlight. They eventually got married on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, with wedding ceremonies that honoured both their Telugu and Kodava traditions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMonica Yadav
Monica Yadav is a senior entertainment journalist with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Mumbai, with nearly 11 years of experience covering Bollywood, Hollywood and Asian entertainment, including Korean, Chinese and Thai cinema, television and music. She is among the few Indian journalists in India with a dedicated focus on Korean entertainment, including K-pop and K-dramas, and has interviewed some of the industry's biggest stars while closely tracking the rise of global pop culture. Her reporting has also taken her beyond India, where she has covered travel, culture and entertainment. Alongside her work at Hindustan Times, her bylines have appeared in several international publications. Known for her in-depth interviews, feature stories and engaging storytelling, Monica enjoys exploring the human side of entertainment. From breaking news and long-form features to music coverage, explainers and on-camera conversations with artists, she is passionate about telling stories that connect with audiences across the world.Read More
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