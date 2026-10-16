Ranabaali movie review: Faction film genre meets colonial trauma in Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna film

Ranabaali
Cast: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, Easwari Rao, Arnold Vosloo
Director: Rahul Sankrityan
Rating: ★★
In the late 1990s and the early 2000s, a genre that has since been defined as ‘faction films’ had Tollywood in a chokehold. Loud dialogue, Rayalaseema pride, thigh-slapping, moustache-twirling, chopped heads, and bloody sickles fuelled this genre, which took various forms over the years before fading in popularity. Even though Rahul Sankrityan’s Ranabaali is fundamentally about Indians fighting the British rather than among themselves, the film's overall tone took me right back to that time. Vijay Deverakonda plays the machete-wielding angry young man in this tale, which falls short of being engaging.