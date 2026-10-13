Vijay Deverakonda holds Rashmika Mandanna protectively as they're mobbed by fans in Tirumala ahead of Ranabaali release
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna star in Rahul Sankrityan's Ranabaali, which will be released in theatres on October 16.
Actor couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted visiting the Tirumala temple early on Tuesday. Rashmika, who missed the trailer launch of their upcoming film Ranabaali, accompanied her husband to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday evening. The couple was all smiles as the paparazzi spotted them at the temple earlier in the day. They were also mobbed by fans, with Vijay trying to protect Rashmika from it all.
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Rashmika Mandanna visits Tirumala with Vijay Deverakonda
Videos posted by the paparazzi on social media show Vijay dressed in a traditional white silk kurta and pancha (dhoti). Rashmika opted for a yellow silk saree paired with a contrasting pink blouse. The couple was accompanied by their team and the temple authorities as they headed into the sanctum. While a few fans spotted them, their darshan was relatively easy.
However, as the couple headed out of the temple, they were spotted by fans who mobbed them for photographs and more. Even as their team tried to rush them towards their golf cart, Vijay could be seen protectively holding Rashmika as fans surrounded them. Even as Vijay tried to hold her close, Rashmika still indulged a few fans and shook their hands. Videos also show fans following their cart, with the temple authorities and their team keeping them at bay.
Rashmika Mandanna skips Ranabaali trailer launch, meets CM Vijay
The trailer of Ranabaali was launched in Hyderabad last Thursday, and Rashmika missed the event. She was busy shooting a film in Mumbai, with Vijay and the rest of the team present. After returning from Mumbai, Rashmika joined Vijay for Ranabaali promotions. The couple met CM Vijay on Monday evening in Chennai while promoting the film in Tamil Nadu.
“Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world,” wrote Vijay, posting pictures with the CM and adding, “One meeting and sir is already a favourite. Until next time, My love and respect. Vijay Deverakonda :)” Rashmika also posted pictures, ‘fangirling’ over Vijay.
About Ranabaali
Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, presented by T-Series Films. The film is set in the 19th century and explores the famine caused by colonial rule in India. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist in the film, which will hit screens on October 16. It will clash with Nelson Dilipkumar and Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2, which is releasing on October 15.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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